‘Most Admired Girl’ Set at Australia’s Aquarius Films

Australian unbiased producer Aquarius Films is organising well timed female-led drama movie “Most Admired Girl,” a few nurse who took a life-saving therapy to America throughout the early twentieth century polio epidemic, and defied her critics.

The movie is an adaptation of biography “Sister Kenny: The Girl Who Challenged the Medical doctors,” written by science author Victor Cohn. Rising writing expertise Becca Johnstone (“Bayou”) has tailored the ebook right into a screenplay. A director has not but been connected.

The film is now being arrange as an Aquarius Films and Decade Films manufacturing, to be produced by Angie Fielder (“Lion”) and Polly Staniford (“Berlin Syndrome”) for Aquarius Films and Ray Quint (“Bastard Boys”) and Andrew Handelsmann (“Circle of Lies”) for Decade Films. “Most Admired Girl” is being developed with help from regional movie physique Display NSW.

Stated Aquarius concerning the movie: “Scoffed at by the patriarchal medical fraternity, Elizabeth Kenny rails in opposition to her detractors, fights tooth and nail for her strategies to be accepted, and finally saves the lives of hundreds of kids. It’s a struggle that takes her from ramshackle outback huts to Washington’s corridors of energy. Alongside the best way, Elizabeth’s obsessive dedication to her trigger pushes her to the sting and threatens to compromise her relationships with these closest to her. Finally acknowledged for her groundbreaking work, she is honored because the ‘World’s Most Admired Girl,’ beating Eleanor Roosevelt for the distinguished title.”

“Becca’s script is highly effective, humorous and extremely shifting. She is an enormously gifted author who has crafted a wonderfully pitched triumph of the human spirit story with a fancy and completely entertaining feminine protagonist. We took this mission on as we have been focused on telling a narrative a few outstanding girl who’s an unsung hero,” mentioned Fielder and Staniford in a press release.

“As COVID is for this era, polio was probably the most pressing well being disaster of its period, so telling the story of the superb work that Elizabeth Kenny did within the face of that terrifying illness feels notably resonant now.”