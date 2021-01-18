‘Most Beautiful Boy in the World’ Sells to Juno Films

Juno Films has acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to “The Most Beautiful Boy in the World” forward of its world premiere at this month’s Sundance Movie Competition.

The movie might be of explicit curiosity to cinephiles, because it tells the story of Björn Andrésen, who grew to become internationally recognizable at the age of fifteen with a key function in Luchino Visconti’s “Dying in Venice.” His star flip reverse Dirk Bogarde was one thing of a double-edged sword — it made him well-known and plunged him right into a world of the wealthy and highly effective, however it additionally left psychological baggage. Visconti picked Andrésen as a result of, in the director’s estimation, he was “The world’s most lovely boy.” And he shot him in ways in which highlighted his seems — a choice that has not essentially aged nicely.

Andrésen urged that Visconti’s fashion bordered on exploitation of a minor. In a 2003 interview with The Guardian, he mentioned “I really feel used” and added, “Grownup love for adolescents is one thing that I’m in opposition to in precept. Emotionally maybe, and intellectually, I’m disturbed by it – as a result of I’ve some perception into what this type of love is about.”

“The Most Beautiful Boy in the World” is directed by Kristina Lindstom and Kristian Petri and produced by Stina Gardell’s Stockholm-based Mantaray Movie. Juno Films will launch the movie in theaters in Could 2021. The deal was negotiated by Elizabeth Sheldon, founding companion and Chief Govt Officer of Juno Films. Movie Boutique just lately introduced that they’ve acquired Worldwide Gross sales Rights.

In accordance to the official description, “Fifty years after the premiere, Björn takes us on a exceptional journey made of private recollections, cinema historical past, stardust and tragic occasions in what might be Björn’s final try for him to lastly get his life again on monitor.”

The movie was shot over 5 years in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Budapest, Venice, and Tokyo and options in depth interviews with Andrésen.

“It’s a story about obsession with magnificence, about need and sacrifice, a few boy whose life was modified perpetually when the movie director Luchino Visconti declared him to be the, ‘world’s most lovely boy,’” Co-director Kristina Lindstrom mentioned in an announcement. “Who was this boy and what occurred to him? This movie lets us hear to the boy’s personal story. He, who was made into a picture by others, an icon, a fantasy, which took over his younger life.”