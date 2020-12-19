Most farmers thanked the Modi government, protesting one to two percent: Anurag Thakur

Indore: Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday termed the new agricultural laws as a means of doubling the income of the donors by the year 2022 and claimed that only one-two percent farmers of the country are involved in the ongoing agitation against these provisions. Also Read – ‘Farmer issue will be resolved before new year’, Agriculture Minister said – informal talks continue

Thakur said at the 48th National Session of Company Secretaries here, "Only one-two percent of the farmers of the country are involved in this movement, which is being tried to confuse. You (against the new agricultural laws) want to stop the income growth of farmers all over the country, this is not fair. " He said, "A section of the media shows that many farmers are involved in the movement (against the new agricultural laws), but also show the 95 percent farmers who are happy with these laws."

According to Thakur, most of the farmers of the country have thanked the Narendra Modi government for the new agricultural laws as these provisions will help to double their income by the year 2022.

Taking a dig at the opposition parties of the BJP, he said that under the guise of the farmer movement, confusion is being spread that after the implementation of the new agricultural laws, the Modi government will end the system of purchasing crops at the minimum support price (MSP).

The Minister of State for Finance said, “We not only increased the MSP of crops compared to the previous government of United Progressive Alliance (UPA), but also increased government procurement of farmers’ produce at these rates.”

He stressed, “The new agricultural laws have given freedom to the farmers that they can sell their crops in any corner of the country at an arbitrary price.”