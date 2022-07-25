Most free software developers would change jobs: they want modern companies that invest in training

Open source developers around the world are very willing to quit their jobs and are looking for better job opportunities. And it is that they know their potential and have good reasons for the change as you will see below.

In the midst of what has been called the great resignation, much more pronounced in the United States than in Spain (although it has also happened here and we have registered the largest number of resignations in history), a report by the management software provider of databases EDB says that these developers they take the cake when it comes to giving up and going on an adventure to look for a new job.

Not very satisfied with their current job

The report, which is based on a survey of more than 1,400 application developers and IT, operations and business management professionals around the world, shows that, despite being somewhat satisfied, 44% of developers were still looking for career options.

Of all those interviewed, 10% were dissatisfied with their current job. For its part, 46% of respondents said they were satisfied with their functions current, according to the report.

What motivates the change





Now we are going to see the reasons that free software development professionals around the world give for wanting to look for new job opportunities. On the one hand, they see that there is the possibility of achieving a better professional career than the one they are following. In addition to his current job notice the absence of adequate tutoring and would like to have more access to the formation.

concretely, 30% of respondents said they would change jobs if the new company offered greater access to training and certifications.

Nearly half of male and female respondents say they would change jobs to enhance their long-term career. In 2021, only 24% of professionals in the sector had given this reason for deciding to change companies.

One in three free software developers would change jobs if they could access cutting-edge technologies in their new company that are not available in their current company. A year ago only 16% were betting on this according to a similar survey.

It must be remembered that various studies of the world market show that less than half of the programmers have university degrees, while more and more developers are learning on their own and in fact the online learning outside formal educationfor this sector, is booming.

Salary and benefits also include when wanting to change companies. It highlights that nearly 67% of respondents say they have had an increase in the volume of assigned work in the last 12 months.