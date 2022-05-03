Most freelancers fail in digital skills: this free course for 5,000 freelancers wants to improve it

The UPTA or Union of Professionals and Autonomous Workers calculates that 7 out of 10 self-employed people in Spain are “digitally illiterate”according to his own words and as a conclusion to a study carried out in the first months of this year 2022. That same study estimates that 60% of self-employed workers are over 50 years of age.

With this information, the UPTA has announced an agreement with the UGT union to offer online training in “digital skills” that can reach 5,000 freelancers.

Digital divide between companies and freelancers

According to the Union of Professionals and Self-Employed Workers, “the lack of training in this regard is making a dent in the group, accentuating the digital gap between companies and freelancersand it has devastating consequences for the productivity and efficiency of our businesses.”

And a complaint from the UPTA is that the Public Administration has invested since years ago in the digitization of citizenshipbut says they have focused a lot on “the big economic structures.”

Although this organization already offers digital courses for self-employed peopleafter the agreement with UGT, free online training will be offered and those who take these studies will receive a qualification accredited by the Ministry of Education in digital skills.

From Genbeta we have contacted the UPTA to find out exactly how self-employed professionals can access the course, how they can register and what the free training dynamics will be like. When we have the information, we will update the news.

What we do know so far is that among the professional profiles that the self-employed most feel they should be trained and improved are programming and consultinginformation services, technical architecture and engineering services and research and development in the sector in which they work.

30 hours of online training

This is a project funded by the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training – UE Next Generation. The course is titled “Digitalization Applied to the Productive Sector” and begins with training for basic digital skills.

It is a free course, it lasts 30 hours and lasts six weeks. The structure of the course is made up of Videos, interactive theoretical-practical content and Virtual Classrooms where people can carry out self-assessments.

To register you have to enter this link and indicate the information that you will be asked for. The course is divided into several modules: digital skills technologies; information and digital literacy; online communication and collaboration; how to create digital content; network security; and problem solving. It offers a forum where you can discuss doubts with other students.

Public aid for freelancers and software





We must remember that at the end of last 2021 we published that as part of the SME Digitization Plan being carried out by the government, small businesses and self-employed professionals they could in 2022 access aid to buy software and for cybersecurity tools.

Depending on the size of the company, the Administration grants aid of up to 12,000 euros (the self-employed and companies with up to three employees can request up to 2,000 euros of aid, those with between three and nine workers, up to 6,000 euros, and those that employ 10 to 50 people, up to 12,000 euros, according to the order published today in the Official State Gazette or BOE) with the purpose of financing aspects such as internet connection, the creation of an electronic commerce, the management of social networks, the implantation of tools that help optimize the business or the hiring of cybersecurity services, among others.