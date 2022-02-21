Most job interviews end in unanswered emails: ‘ghosting’ is on the rise

There are many ways to call it, and my favorite is the Argentine “nail the visa”. An expression that perfectly defines the feeling of discomfort that an unanswered message causes us, especially if it is important, in these times of digital communications. Much more precise than our “leave in seen” and more eloquent than the ghosting of the Anglo-Saxons. A silence that pricks, that hurts. What poets of everyday life, these Argentines.

The phenomenon began with personal communications by telematic means such as WhatsApp and, little by little, it has also been extended to professionals. And it is that a study The Greenhouse indicates that 75% of the candidates surveyed assure that they included them in a selection process and then they do not know anything more about the company, the classic “we will call you” in digital version that is now having its reverse with a “I’ll see if I answer you” from the candidates: an Indeed report indicates that 77% of the people that companies contacted for a possible hiring in the last two years gave recruiters the thumbs up.

A new and rising trend. The interruption of communications without prior notice in a selection process was, until now, much more common by companies than by candidates. In fact, Indeed points out that already in 2019, 76% of companies had stopped responding to someone they had ruled out hiring after evaluating their candidacy.

However, candidates not responding to messages from companies was much rarer until now, but it seems that the pandemic has changed things. Or, at least, it has accelerated them. And it is that in those same Indeed data they indicate that 28% of the candidates nailed a company at some time in 2019. In 2018 that percentage was 18%. And now, just over two years later, 75%.

Much more than nailing the seen. Some of the companies surveyed indicate that the most common is that the candidates, after receiving a first call from the human resources team or attending an interview, do not answer any more. However, a quarter of companies say that some people went too far and did not show up on the first day of work.

Of the workers, 10% say that the company backed down after they made a verbal job offer.

The Great Renunciation, in the background. The great increase in the percentage of candidates who do not respond to human resources technicians is closely related to the phenomenon of the Great Resignation that is taking place in the United States and other countries in the world. Many people all over the planet are losing their fear of being temporarily out of work, and this trend also makes them, in addition to increasing resignations, stop responding to a company if they consider that the first contacts were not as satisfactory as they expected.

In fact, the Great Resignation has become so pervasive that 84% of candidates and employees surveyed by Indeed said they are open to changing jobs within six months of being hired.

Spain. The data from The Greenhouse and Indeed reports are global, so we do not have specific information on the extent of this phenomenon in Spain. However, in our country the Great Renunciation has not yet permeated as much as in other areas of the planet, as we already have in Xataka, so it is likely that here the percentage of candidates who stop answering the recruiters is lower.

You have to reply to the sending of the curriculum. What we do know is that in Spain the days of sending your CV to a company and not being answered may be numbered. As we already reported in Xataka, in September 2021 the Spanish Agency for Data Protection fined a company for not responding to a candidate who had sent his CV with an informative message clarifying the treatment he was going to make of the data data included in the document nor the way in which the affected party could exercise their rights before the person responsible for treating them. The penalty was 2,000 euros.

Imagen | Wes Hicks