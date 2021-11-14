Most of the 26 Naxalites killed within the come across had a praise of lakhs on their heads, were given a cache of guns

Nagpur/Mumbai: Most of the 26 Naxalites killed in an come across with the police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district had an enormous praise on their heads. Officers gave this data on Sunday. Maoist chief Milind Teltumbde used to be additionally a few of the killed Naxalites, who had a praise of Rs 50 lakh on his head.Additionally Learn – Best Naxal Commander Milind Teltumbde used to be additionally killed in 26 Naxalites, Mumbai Police had an come across an afternoon previous

Maharashtra Police recovered an enormous cache of palms and ammunition from the jungles of Gyarapatti in Gadchiroli following an come across by which 26 Naxals had been killed the day prior to this percent.twitter.com/JcYMovnMhC – ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

Police mentioned that on Saturday morning, a seek operation used to be began by way of the C-60 commando staff of the police in Mardintola woodland house of ​​Kochi, Gadchiroli, and then the come across began. 26 Naxalites together with Teltumbde had been killed on this come across. Teltumbde used to be a member of the Maoist Central Committee and used to be an accused within the Elgar Parishad-Maoist case. A police officer mentioned {that a} praise of Rs 50 lakh used to be declared on his head. Additionally Learn – Naxals Stumble upon in Maharashtra: 26 Naxalites killed, 4 jawans injured in come across in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli forests

We were given data 2 days again that some Naxals are hiding within the woodland house. And then the hunt used to be accomplished. The day gone by round 6 am Naxalites attacked the jawans, the firing lasted until 4 pm. 4 jawans had been injured within the assault, 26 Naxals had been killed by which 6 are girls and 20 are males: Ankit Goyal, SP Gadchiroli percent.twitter.com/B98lDT45wb – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) November 14, 2021

Excluding this, a praise of Rs 20 lakh used to be introduced at the commander of corporate quantity 4 of Maoists Lokesh alias Mangu Podium. Mahesh alias Shivaji Raoji Gota, a member of the Divisional Committee of Kasnasur Dalam, had a praise of Rs 16 lakh. Korchi Dalam’s Commander Kishan alias Jaiman and Kasnasur Dalam’s Commander Sannu alias Kovachi had a praise of Rs.8 lakh each and every.

Within the come across, 4 jawans had been injured. They had been airlifted to a health center in Nagpur. The situation is they all is solid. All over the hunt, an enormous cache of refined guns & ammunition used to be recovered. Our bodies of 26 Naxals together with 6 girls had been discovered: SP Ankit Goel percent.twitter.com/HfhNoOH0ZI – ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

Teltumbde’s bodyguard Bhagat Singh alias Pradeep alias Tilak Z has been paid Rs 6 lakh, whilst Prakash alias Sadhu Boga, Naxalite Prabhakar’s bodyguard Lachhu, Navluram alias Dilip Tulavi, Bandu alias Dalsu Gota, Kosa alias Musakhi and Pramod alias Dalpat Kachlami have 4 lakh each and every. There used to be a praise of Rs.

Excluding this, there used to be a praise of 2 lakh rupees at the newly recruited Chetan Pada in Tipagarh Dalam, the reputable mentioned. Vimla alias Manso Boga used to be the bodyguard of Milind Teltumbde a few of the slain feminine Maoists and a praise of Rs 4 lakh used to be introduced on her.