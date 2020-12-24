Most of the passengers who returned to Lucknow from Britain stopped their phones, health department officials were upset

New Coronavirus Strain: New coronas have been stirred up all over the world since the introduction of new strains of Corona in Britain. The Indian government is also watching the people who have returned from Britain. In the past, many people have also traveled to Britain in the capital Lucknow. The health department is looking for them. Meanwhile, the state health department officials are upset with the mobile phones of most of these passengers and they are trying to find them. According to sources, since November, about 48 passengers have arrived in the UK from Lucknow. However, health department officials have not confirmed the number of passengers. Also Read – New Corona Strain in India: 6 more people arrived at IGI Airport from UK, corona positive, 11 people infected with virus so far

The Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow, Dr. Sanjay Bhatnagar told PTI-Bhasha on Thursday, "The Central Government has sent a list of passengers coming from the UK to Uttar Pradesh. It also has information about the passengers coming to the capital Lucknow, but it contains only the phone numbers of the passengers. Attempt is being made to contact those numbers. Most passengers' phones are off. However, officials of the health department are trying to locate him.

He said that the officials are tracing the passengers arriving from Britain from November 24 to the state. When asked about the number of passengers who came to Lucknow from Britain, they refused to tell about it.

Another official told on the condition of anonymity that in the list received by the Health Department, from 24 November till now, the details of 48 passengers coming from Britain to Lucknow have been received. However, the address of the passengers is not recorded and the mobile number which is there is not available.

According to the Health Department, all travelers coming to the state from Britain will be examined. Also, they will be sent in separate houses.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed to conduct Kovid-19 investigation of people coming to the state from Britain and other countries after the new forms of corona virus.

The state government spokesperson had said on Wednesday that the Chief Minister said in a high-level meeting that it is necessary to maintain vigilance keeping in mind the new form of corona virus. A little carelessness in this regard can also be overshadowed.

Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary of the state’s medical and health department, said on Wednesday, “In some countries a new strain of corona virus has been found which is spreading very fast.” Recently people who have come from Britain are requested to get their Kovid-19 checked and even if not infected, stay in isolation for ten days in the house to prevent the spread of infection.

