Most sensible Naxal Commander Milind Teltumbde was once additionally killed in 26 Naxalites, Mumbai Police had an come across an afternoon previous

Mumbai: Maoist chief Milind Teltumbde may be amongst 26 Naxalites killed in an come across with the police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. He was once the highest Naxal commander. Giving this data, a senior police officer stated that Milind Teltumbde was once additionally an accused in the well known Bhimakoregaon Maoist.Additionally Learn – Naxal Violence in MP: Naxals kill two villagers in Balaghat district

Police stated that on Saturday, the C-60 police commando staff had began a seek operation within the Mardintola wooded area space of ​​​​Korchi within the morning, and then the come across began. After the come across, the C-60 commandos recovered the our bodies of 26 Naxalites from the spot and it was once believed that Teltumbde was once additionally killed on this come across. Additionally Learn – Safety of Mukesh Ambani’s place of abode Antilia higher, two suspects had been asking the cope with

No less than 26 naxals had been killed within the come across in Gadchiroli the previous day – 20 males & 6 girls. Gadchiroli Police has showed that it additionally incorporated Milind Teltumbde (most sensible naxal Commander & an accused in Bhima Koregaon case): Maharashtra House Minister Dilip Walse Patil %.twitter.com/QVcaMnu4jO – ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

Additionally Learn – Mumbai Police advised the courtroom – Sachin Waje and Parambir Singh had extorted some huge cash from cricket bookies

Teltumbde was once an accused within the well-known Bhimakoregaon Maoist case. A senior state police legitimate showed that “Teltumbde is without doubt one of the slain Maoists.” 4 policemen had been additionally critically injured within the come across and had been airlifted to Nagpur for remedy. This district is adjoining to the border of Chhattisgarh.