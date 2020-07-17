Entertainment

Most wanted Pak terrorist Waleed killed before the start of Amarnath Yatra, Army said- Committed to the safety of passengers

July 17, 2020
Srinagar: The Indian Army said on Friday that such information has been received that terrorists are plotting to target the Amarnath Yatra, but the army will ensure that the annual pilgrimage takes place peacefully. Speaking to reporters, 9 Rashtriya Rifles Sector Commander, Brig V.S. Thakur said that information has been received that terrorists are plotting to target the journey somewhere on National Highway 44. Also Read – J&K Encounter Updates: Jash’s top terrorist, including 3 terrorists, was expert in IED blast

“We have information that the terrorists will try their best to target the yatra, but we have our own preparations and we will ensure that the yatra goes peacefully without any hindrance,” he said. Also Read – Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists killed by security forces in encounter in Kulgam, operation continues

He also said that the encounter on Friday in Kulgam district of South Kashmir, in which three terrorists, including a Pakistani named Waleed, were killed before the yatra began, is a major breakthrough for the security forces. He said that the message to the local people is that the army will remain committed to the peaceful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra without any hindrance.

