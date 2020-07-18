Mother-daughter self-immolation case: Three policemen suspended, case registered against four people

Amethi: Three police personnel, including an inspector in-charge of the Jamo police station in Amethi, have been suspended and a case has been registered against four people, including the Congress leader and MIM leader in Lucknow, in connection with an attempt by a woman from Amethi and her daughter to commit self-immolation in Lucknow. is. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh: Mother-daughter tried to commit suicide by putting kerosene in front of Lok Bhavan, condition critical

On Friday, Safiya and her daughter Gudiya attempted self-immolation in front of the Lok Bhavan here to protest against the alleged action by the police in the land dispute case. District Magistrate Arun Kumar and Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg said that Safiya had a dispute with her neighbor over the drain. In this case, there was also a fight on July 9.

He told that the police had taken action in this matter as per rules. Garg said that Gudiya (55 years) and her mother had not given any letter related to the attempt of self-immolation, nor did the Intelligence Department have any information about it. He informed that in-charge of the police station Jamo Ratan Singh, a sub-inspector and a constable have been suspended. The investigation of the case has been submitted to the Additional Superintendent of Police and further action will be taken after the investigation report is received.

It has come to light that it was done as a criminal conspiracy in which some people played key role in instigating the women. We have registered FIR against 4 people including an MIM leader Kadir Khan & a Congress leader Anup Patel: Sujeet Pandey, Lucknow Police Commissioner https://t.co/KR90axabLC pic.twitter.com/0WrdoXL8Q6 – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2020

Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey told reporters in Lucknow, “It has been reported that this whole incident is a first sight conspiracy, under which some people were instigated by the woman for this work.” He said that the police station in Hazratganj in this case A case has been registered against MIM leader Kadir Khan and Congress leader Anoop Patel, a woman named Asma and a man named Sultan.

Pandey told that both these women were told that if they come to Lucknow, then their demand will come in the headlines. He said, “We have evidence that these people met Anoop Patel in the office of Uttar Pradesh Congress Party. A media worker from Lucknow was contacted in this regard. The media person has confirmed that he was asked to bring the matter to the headlines. According to the evidence, Anup Patel incited both these mothers and daughters to set them on fire. “

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital Ashutosh Dubey said on Saturday that the mother is nearly 90 per cent water and her condition is critical, while the daughter is 15 per cent burnt and her condition is stable. The mother is placed on a life support system.

Police said on Friday that the incident took place at around 5.30 pm Friday, when two women from Amethi sprayed kerosene on themselves and set themselves on fire. He told that the policemen present on the spot immediately ran towards him. The video of one of these women went viral on social media, in which she is seen running in flames. Police officials said that both have been admitted to the burn unit of the civil hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

A police officer said that according to the information received, the women took this step due to some dispute in the Jamo area of ​​Amethi. Both women came here. He did not contact anyone and reached the Lok Bhavan directly and attempted self-immolation. The matter is under investigation. The incident took place at a place of very tight security, where Vidhan Bhavan and Lok Bhavan are. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has an office in the Lok Bhavan itself.