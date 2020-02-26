Mother of God! Sport Relief will feature a Line of Duty sketch

Appears like AC-12 will be making an early comeback, fellas. However not the one we had been anticipating.

Line of Duty’s DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Supt Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) are set to crew up for a Sport Relief sketch, grilling bent copper DC Taylor, performed by Jason Isaacs.

Will Isaacs be capable of outplay the anti-corruption squad? Not if his lawyer has something to say about it. In line with BBC, his authorized aide, performed by Lee Mack, is totally inept (as Hastings would say, it’s like he floated up the Lagan in a bubble).

Elsewhere throughout the Sport Relief telethon – airing on BBC One from 7pm on Friday 13th March – Killing Eve is getting a makeover for a particular spin-off skit: Killing Steves. Which Steves? Snooker’s Steve Davis, Coronation Avenue favorite Steve McDonald, sporting icon Steve Redgrave and presenter and magician Stephen Mulher will all be killed off. However who’s behind the murders?

Plus, the scenic setting of Salford Quays will welcome again the Conflict of the Channels Boat Race, with superstar rowing groups from Channel 4 (together with Jamie Laing and Cathy Newman) and Sky (with Dermot Murnaghan) in tow to offer crew BBC (that includes Louise Minchin and Maya Jama) and ITV (Matt Evers, Dr Ranj Singh) a run for his or her cash.

Sport Relief night time will additionally embody a particular sports activities version of QI, with regulars Sandi Toksvig and Alan Davies joined by Tom Allen, Johnny Vegas, Phill Jupitus, Aisling Bea and John Barrowman.

And when you’re within the temper for quizzes, Sue Barker will entrance A Query Of Sport Relief with sports activities captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell showing alongside Paddy McGuinness, Chris Kamara, Mel Giedroyc and Tom Davis.

If that wasn’t sufficient, viewers may anticipate leisure TV stars AJ And Curtis Pritchard on screens, instructing the nation a particular dance routine.

The present will additionally embody Beat Beethoven, a feature that will see runners – together with BBC information presenter Sophie Raworth – making an attempt to run 5K within the time it takes the BBC Philharmonic orchestra to play Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.

Plus, Sir Andy Murray is about to hitch comic Romesh Ranganathan for a spherical of mini-golf.

The telethon, to be broadcast stay from Manchester, will be fronted by BBC stars together with Gary Lineker, Paddy McGuinness, Alex Scott, Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis, Tom Allen, Maya Jama and Rylan Clark-Neal.

Sport Relief is elevating cash to deal with points equivalent to psychological well being stigma, home abuse, homelessness and little one poverty, each within the UK and around the globe. Yow will discover out become involved right here.

Sport Relief is on BBC One from 7pm, Friday 13th March.