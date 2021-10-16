Motion continues in Jammu and Kashmir, safety forces killed two terrorists concerned within the killing of minorities

Srinagar: Motion is happening towards terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Two terrorists, who have been not too long ago concerned within the killing of civilians and minorities, have been gunned down by way of safety forces right through separate encounters in Pulwama and Srinagar districts. police gave this data. Kashmir’s Inspector Basic of Police Vijay Kumar tweeted, “Two terrorists Shahid and Tanzeel, who have been not too long ago concerned within the killing of a chemist (Binru) and two lecturers (Supinder Kaul and Deepak Chand), have been gunned down in separate encounters nowadays. ”Additionally Learn – Why PM Modi stated at the instance of Vijayadashami – We will be able to transform the sector’s largest army energy

Police stated that the protection forces had gained details about the presence of terrorists within the Wahibagh space of ​​Pulwama and after that the police cordoned off the realm and introduced a seek operation. He stated the hunt operation later become an come upon, by which one terrorist used to be killed.

In a tweet, Inspector Basic of Police Vijay Kumar tweeted, "A terrorist who used to be not too long ago concerned within the killing of other people has been killed in an come upon in Pulwama." Police stated that the slain terrorist used to be recognized as Shahid Bashir Sheikh. has been added. Police stated that he used to be a resident of Srinagar. "He used to be concerned within the homicide of Mohammad Shafi Dar. The homicide used to be performed on October 2. Dar used to be operating within the Division of Power Construction. AK-47 rifle used to be used on this homicide.

In the meantime, some other come upon broke out between safety forces and terrorists in Bemina space of ​​Srinagar on Friday night, a police spokesman stated. Mins after this come upon, Kumar tweeted that the terrorist concerned within the killing of Sub-Inspector Arshid Ahmed has been killed. Ahmed used to be shot useless by way of terrorists in Khanyar space of ​​Srinagar ultimate month.