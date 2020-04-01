Motion Picture Retirement Home Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A resident on the Motion Picture and Tv Fund retirement dwelling has examined constructive for coronavirus, as nursing houses have turn into particularly susceptible to the sickness.

In an announcement, MPTF CEO Bob Beitcher mentioned two different residents are additionally displaying signs of coronavirus, and have been positioned in an isolation unit. The power is working to get these residents examined.

Los Angeles County has obtained reviews of COVID-19 instances at 35 services, together with 20 nursing houses, in response to Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public well being director. Eleven services have reported three or extra instances, Ferrer mentioned at a briefing on Tuesday.

Beitcher mentioned MPTF residents have been sheltering in place for greater than three weeks. Guests will not be allowed, and solely important staff are permitted to enter.

The Woodland Hills facility is dwelling to about 250 retirees from the leisure business.

The resident who has the illness initially examined adverse at MPTF’s expert nursing facility. He was later taken to West Hills Hospital, the place he examined constructive. He has been on the hospital for the final a number of days.

The 2 different residents are experiencing mild-to-moderate signs, Beitcher mentioned, and may have the choice to be transferred to an area acute care hospital if signs worsen. He mentioned households of residents have been notified.

“The employees is devastated clearly, however they know this, and I reminded them of it once more this morning, they’ve been completely heroic in all facets of their jobs, completely dedicated to mitigating the impression of COVID-19 and offering the perfect care to our residents,” Beitcher mentioned within the assertion. “For now, for us, for you, it’s all about containment. Within the meantime, we maintain our constructive resident and his household in our ideas and prayers.”

Of the three,000 folks within the county who’ve examined constructive, 155 of them both reside or work in an institutional setting.