Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Sells Song Catalog to Hipgnosis

Hipgnosis Songs has acquired the music catalog of Motley Crue bassist and foremost songwriter Nikki Sixx, some of the profitable rock bands of the 1980s.

Hipgnosis have acquired 100% of Sixx’s author’s share of PRO earnings and author’s Sound Change royalties for the cataog, which comprises 305 songs. Additional particulars weren’t disclosed.

With hits like “Seems That Kills,” Shout on the Satan,” “House Candy House” and “Women, Women, Women,” the group has bought greater than 100 million albums worldwide and scored 9 High 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. The band launched its debut album “Too Quick for Love” in 1981 and undertook a farewell tour in 2015, however reconsidered and introduced a reunion tour for this 12 months, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Merck Mercuriadis, Founding father of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Restricted and The Household (Music) Restricted, stated: “Mötley Crüe have been single-handedly chargeable for the Los Angeles rock explosion of the 1980s paving the way in which for everybody that got here of their wake and placing rock music again onto High 40 radio and the pop charts. Nikki was the catalyst and architect of all of that and we’re delighted to welcome him to the Hipgnosis household.”

Sixx (actual title: Frank Ferranna, second from left above) stated:“Merck and his crew at Hipgnosis are an artist pleasant ahead pondering firm. Wanting to the long run I’m grateful that they may deal with my music with nice care and respect.”

Hipgnosis Songs lately launched its annual report, which confirmed its revenues hovering in its first full 12 months of enterprise, climbing to $81 million within the 12 month interval resulted in March 2020 from round $8.9 million within the previous interval. The agency, which has been on an unprecedented acquisition binge of hit songwriter and producer catalogs — been shopping for up catalogs by hitmakers starting from Timbaland and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart to Jack Antonoff and Jeff Bhasker — started buying and selling on the London Inventory Change in July of 2018. Between March 2019 and March 2020, the corporate spent practically $700 million to purchase 42 catalogs.

Within the report, Mercuriadis notes, “Compared with the three main track firms, we’ve got achieved between 7% and 12.5% of their income on between 0.5% and 0.9% of their variety of songs.” This can be a results of the group’s extremely selective investments, which he summarizes within the report thus: “All of our songs have a confirmed observe document and we don’t speculate on new songs whatever the previous efficiency of the songwriter, producer or artist. These confirmed hit Songs produce dependable, predictable and uncorrelated money flows that are extremely investible.”