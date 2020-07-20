MotoGP is lastly equipped to kick-start the 2020 season with a calendar of 17 races for followers to take in earlier than the tip of the yr.

The game has taken an unprecedented break due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, however like many different main occasions around the globe, a ‘new regular’ has been struck so as to start proceedings.

Dominant champion Marc Marquez triumphed in 2019 with an astonishing file of 11 victories and not ending out of the highest two, barring one early-season retirement.

Watch MotoGP with a BT Sport month-to-month move

Spanish compatriots Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins will purpose to shut the hole in 2020, although Andrea Dovizioso was the closest star to Marquez.

British ace Cal Crutchlow seems set to depart Honda on the finish of the season however shall be decided to make an influence in 2020 as he begins to ponder his subsequent transfer.

Take a look at the total up to date 2020 MotoGP season calendar under, together with key dates, how to watch and extra.

When will the MotoGP season begin?

Various races have been culled and the complete calendar revamped, however we’re prepared to roll in Spain this weekend.

The primary race of the 2020 MotoGP season will happen on Sunday 19th July from Circuito de Jerez, Spain.

We’ve listed all of the instances and dates you want to know under, and will proceed to replace the schedule as new info turns into obtainable.

MotoGP on TV – 2020 race calendar

TV protection instances listed

Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 17th-19th July

Watch live: BT Sport 2 / BT Sport month-to-month move

Free Apply 1 – 8am (Friday 17th July)

Free Apply 2 – 12pm (Friday 17th July)

Free Apply 3 – 8am (Saturday 18th July)

Qualifying – 11am (Saturday 18th July)

Race – 9:30am, begin at 1pm (Sunday 19th July)

Highlights: Quest

Andalusian Grand Prix

Date: 24-26th July

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move

Highlights: Quest

Czech Grand Prix

Date: 6-Ninth August

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move

Highlights: Quest

Austrian Grand Prix

Date: 13-16th August

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move

Highlights: Quest

Styrian Grand Prix

Date: 21st-23rd August

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move

Highlights: Quest

San Marino Grand Prix

Date: 10-13th September

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move

Highlights: Quest

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Date: 18-20th September

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move

Highlights: Quest

Catalan Grand Prix

Date: 25-27th September

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move

Highlights: Quest

French Grand Prix

Date: 9-11th October

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move

Highlights: Quest

Aragon Grand Prix

Date: 16-18th October

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move

Highlights: Quest

Tereul Grand Prix

Date: 23rd-25th October

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move

Highlights: Quest

European Grand Prix

Date: 6-Eighth October

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move

Highlights: Quest

Valencia Grand Prix

Date: 13th-15th November

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move

Highlights: Quest

Grand Prix of the Americas

Date: TBC

Argentinian Grand Prix

Date: TBC

Thailand Grand Prix

Date: TBC

Malaysian Grand Prix

Date: TBC

How to watch MotoGP on TV and live stream

Each MotoGP session – from apply to qualifying to races – shall be proven live on BT Sport.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. In case you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your present contract for an extra £15.00 monthly. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 monthly.

In case you don’t have or need BT broadband, you’ll be able to add BT Sport to present broadband or TV providers together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch MotoGP highlights

Quest TV is predicted to air highlights all through the 2020 season.

Additional particulars about particular timings shall be confirmed prior to the brand new season.