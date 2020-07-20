MotoGP is lastly equipped to kick-start the 2020 season with a calendar of 17 races for followers to take in earlier than the tip of the yr.
The game has taken an unprecedented break due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, however like many different main occasions around the globe, a ‘new regular’ has been struck so as to start proceedings.
Dominant champion Marc Marquez triumphed in 2019 with an astonishing file of 11 victories and not ending out of the highest two, barring one early-season retirement.
Spanish compatriots Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins will purpose to shut the hole in 2020, although Andrea Dovizioso was the closest star to Marquez.
British ace Cal Crutchlow seems set to depart Honda on the finish of the season however shall be decided to make an influence in 2020 as he begins to ponder his subsequent transfer.
Take a look at the total up to date 2020 MotoGP season calendar under, together with key dates, how to watch and extra.
When will the MotoGP season begin?
Various races have been culled and the complete calendar revamped, however we’re prepared to roll in Spain this weekend.
The primary race of the 2020 MotoGP season will happen on Sunday 19th July from Circuito de Jerez, Spain.
We’ve listed all of the instances and dates you want to know under, and will proceed to replace the schedule as new info turns into obtainable.
MotoGP on TV – 2020 race calendar
TV protection instances listed
Spanish Grand Prix
Date: 17th-19th July
Watch live: BT Sport 2 / BT Sport month-to-month move
Free Apply 1 – 8am (Friday 17th July)
Free Apply 2 – 12pm (Friday 17th July)
Free Apply 3 – 8am (Saturday 18th July)
Qualifying – 11am (Saturday 18th July)
Race – 9:30am, begin at 1pm (Sunday 19th July)
Highlights: Quest
Andalusian Grand Prix
Date: 24-26th July
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move
Highlights: Quest
Czech Grand Prix
Date: 6-Ninth August
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move
Highlights: Quest
Austrian Grand Prix
Date: 13-16th August
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move
Highlights: Quest
Styrian Grand Prix
Date: 21st-23rd August
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move
Highlights: Quest
San Marino Grand Prix
Date: 10-13th September
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move
Highlights: Quest
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
Date: 18-20th September
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move
Highlights: Quest
Catalan Grand Prix
Date: 25-27th September
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move
Highlights: Quest
French Grand Prix
Date: 9-11th October
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move
Highlights: Quest
Aragon Grand Prix
Date: 16-18th October
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move
Highlights: Quest
Tereul Grand Prix
Date: 23rd-25th October
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move
Highlights: Quest
European Grand Prix
Date: 6-Eighth October
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move
Highlights: Quest
Valencia Grand Prix
Date: 13th-15th November
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month move
Highlights: Quest
Grand Prix of the Americas
Date: TBC
Argentinian Grand Prix
Date: TBC
Thailand Grand Prix
Date: TBC
Malaysian Grand Prix
Date: TBC
How to watch MotoGP on TV and live stream
Each MotoGP session – from apply to qualifying to races – shall be proven live on BT Sport.
There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. In case you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your present contract for an extra £15.00 monthly. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 monthly.
In case you don’t have or need BT broadband, you’ll be able to add BT Sport to present broadband or TV providers together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.
How to watch MotoGP highlights
Quest TV is predicted to air highlights all through the 2020 season.
Additional particulars about particular timings shall be confirmed prior to the brand new season.
