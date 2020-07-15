MotoGP is lastly equipped to kick-start the 2020 season with a calendar of 17 races for followers to absorb earlier than the tip of the yr.

The game has taken an unprecedented break due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, however like many different main occasions all over the world, a ‘new regular’ has been struck so as to start proceedings.

Dominant champion Marc Marquez triumphed in 2019 with an astonishing report of 11 victories and not ending out of the highest two, barring one early-season retirement.

Watch MotoGP with a BT Sport month-to-month go

Spanish compatriots Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins will goal to shut the hole in 2020, although Andrea Dovizioso was the closest star to Marquez.

British ace Cal Crutchlow seems set to depart Honda on the finish of the season however can be decided to make an affect in 2020 as he begins to ponder his subsequent transfer.

Try the complete up to date 2020 MotoGP season calendar under, together with key dates, how to watch and extra.

When will the MotoGP season begin?

Plenty of races have been culled and the whole calendar revamped, however we’re prepared to roll in Spain this weekend.

The primary race of the 2020 MotoGP season will happen on Sunday 19th July from Circuito de Jerez, Spain.

We’ve listed all of the occasions and dates you want to know under, and will proceed to replace the schedule as new data turns into accessible.

MotoGP on TV – 2020 race calendar

TV protection occasions listed

Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 17th-19th July

Watch live: BT Sport 2 / BT Sport month-to-month go

Free Apply 1 – 8am (Friday 17th July)

Free Apply 2 – 12pm (Friday 17th July)

Free Apply 3 – 8am (Saturday 18th July)

Qualifying – 11am (Saturday 18th July)

Race – 9:30am, begin at 1pm (Sunday 19th July)

Highlights: Quest

Andalusian Grand Prix

Date: 24-26th July

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month go

Highlights: Quest

Czech Grand Prix

Date: 6-Ninth August

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month go

Highlights: Quest

Austrian Grand Prix

Date: 13-16th August

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month go

Highlights: Quest

Styrian Grand Prix

Date: 21st-23rd August

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month go

Highlights: Quest

San Marino Grand Prix

Date: 10-13th September

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month go

Highlights: Quest

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Date: 18-20th September

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month go

Highlights: Quest

Catalan Grand Prix

Date: 25-27th September

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month go

Highlights: Quest

French Grand Prix

Date: 9-11th October

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month go

Highlights: Quest

Aragon Grand Prix

Date: 16-18th October

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month go

Highlights: Quest

Tereul Grand Prix

Date: 23rd-25th October

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month go

Highlights: Quest

European Grand Prix

Date: 6-Eighth October

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month go

Highlights: Quest

Valencia Grand Prix

Date: 13th-15th November

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month go

Highlights: Quest

Grand Prix of the Americas

Date: TBC

Argentinian Grand Prix

Date: TBC

Thailand Grand Prix

Date: TBC

Malaysian Grand Prix

Date: TBC

How to watch MotoGP on TV and live stream

Each MotoGP session – from apply to qualifying to races – can be proven live on BT Sport.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. For those who’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your current contract for a further £15.00 monthly. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 monthly.

For those who don’t have or need BT broadband, you’ll be able to add BT Sport to current broadband or TV providers together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch MotoGP highlights

Quest TV is anticipated to air highlights all through the 2020 season.

Additional particulars about particular timings can be confirmed prior to the brand new season.