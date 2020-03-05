MotoGP 2020 calendar: How to watch on TV and live stream plus highlights

MotoGP will return in 2020 for an additional big yr of drama – and full calendar of races for followers to absorb.

Dominant champion Marc Marquez triumphed in 2019 with an astonishing file of 11 victories and not ending out of the highest two, barring one early-season retirement.

Spanish compatriots Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins will intention to shut the hole in 2020, although Andrea Dovizioso was the closest star to Marquez.

RadioTimes.com brings you the total 2020 MotoGP season calendar beneath, together with key dates, how to watch and extra.

When will the MotoGP season begin due to coronavirus?

The coronavirus outbreak has struck MotoGP exhausting forward of the 2020 season with the primary two races of the season cancelled.

The Qatar GP has been cancelled, whereas the Thailand GP is formally awaiting a brand new date.

As issues stand, the Grand Prix of The Americas is probably going to be the opening race of the season, however all eyes might be monitoring the unfold of the virus around the globe.

MotoGP on TV: 2020 race calendar

eighth March – Qatar Grand Prix – Cancelled due to coronavirus

22nd March – Thailand Grand Prix – Postponed due to coronavirus

fifth April – Grand Prix of The Americas

19th April – Argentina Grand Prix

third Could – Spanish Grand Prix

17th Could – French Grand Prix

31st Could – Italian Grand Prix

seventh June – Catalan Grand Prix

21st June – German Grand Prix

28th June – Dutch Grand Prix

12th July – Finland Grand Prix

ninth August – Czech Grand Prix

16th August – Austrian Grand Prix

30th August – British Grand Prix

13th September – San Marino Grand Prix

4th October – Aragon Grand Prix

18th October – Japanese Grand Prix

25th October – Australian Grand Prix

1st November – Malaysian Grand Prix

15th November – Valencia Grand Prix

How to watch MotoGP on TV and live stream

Each MotoGP session – from apply to qualifying to races – might be proven live on BT Sport.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. When you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you possibly can add it to your current contract for an extra £10.00 per 30 days. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per 30 days.

When you don’t have or need BT broadband, you possibly can add BT Sport to current broadband or TV companies together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch MotoGP highlights

Quest TV will air highlights all through the 2020 season.

Additional particulars about particular timings might be confirmed prior to the brand new season.