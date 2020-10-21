MotoGP 2020 calendar – watch on TV, live stream, highlights, BT Sport and Quest

MotoGP could have suffered a disjointed season like the remainder of the sporting world, however the 2020 marketing campaign has offered fixed fireworks with a lot extra nonetheless to return.

Dominant 2019 champion Marc Marquez recorded an astonishing file of 11 victories, however he suffered a horror fall on the primary weekend of the 2020 season, leading to a damaged arm, and stays sidelined.

The following scramble for supremacy has been a pleasure to watch with simply 15 factors separating the highest 4 riders within the standings forward of the Teruel Grand Prix.

Joan Mir leads the way in which regardless of having did not win a single race to date on account of his consistency at ending on the rostrum.

There have been eight completely different race winners in 10 races, with simply Fabio Quartararo choosing up a couple of victory, although fifth-placed Takaaki Nakagami is the one rider to complete inside the highest 10 in each race this season.

You could possibly select to the minimize the marketing campaign at any angle and provide you with a recent contender for high spot, however just one man can declare the trophy come the top of the season. And we are able to’t wait to see who that might be.

Try the total up to date 2020 MotoGP season calendar beneath, together with key dates, find out how to watch and extra.

When will the MotoGP season finish?

Quite a lot of races have been culled and the whole calendar revamped however there’s nonetheless loads of racing available

The primary race of the 2020 MotoGP season came about on Sunday Nineteenth July from Circuito de Jerez, Spain.

The season will at the moment finish in mid-November 2020.

We’ve listed all of the occasions and dates it’s good to know beneath, and will proceed to replace the schedule as new info turns into obtainable.

MotoGP on TV – 2020 race calendar

TV protection occasions to be replace weekly. UK time.

Tereul Grand Prix

Date: Twenty third-Twenty fifth October

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month go

Highlights: Quest

Grand Prix of Europe

Date: 6-Eighth November

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month go

Highlights: Quest

Valencia Grand Prix

Date: Thirteenth-Fifteenth November

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month go

Highlights: Quest

Portuguese Grand Prix

Date: Nineteenth-Twenty second November

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport month-to-month go

Highlights: Quest

How one can watch MotoGP on TV and live stream

Each MotoGP session – from apply to qualifying to races – might be proven live on BT Sport.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. In case you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you may add it to your current contract for an extra £15.00 per 30 days. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per 30 days.

In case you don’t have or need BT broadband, you may add BT Sport to current broadband or TV companies together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How one can watch MotoGP highlights

Quest TV will air highlights all through the 2020 season.

Highlights might be proven at 6pm each Monday after a race weekend.

MotoGP leads to 2020

Spanish Grand Prix

Date: Seventeenth-Nineteenth July

Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

Andalusian Grand Prix

Date: 24-Twenty sixth July

Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

Czech Grand Prix

Date: 6-Ninth August

Brad Binder (Pink Bull KTM) Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing)

Austrian Grand Prix

Date: 13-Sixteenth August

Pol Espargaro (Pink Bull KTM) Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) Jack Miller (Pramac Racing)

Styrian Grand Prix

Date: Twenty first-Twenty third August

Joan Mir (Suzuki) Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) Jack Miller (Pramac Racing)

San Marino Grand Prix

Date: 10-Thirteenth September

Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) Joan Mir (Suzuki)

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Date: 18-Twentieth September

Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) Joan Mir (Suzuki) Pol Espargaro (Pink Bull KTM)

Catalan Grand Prix

Date: 25-Twenty seventh September

Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) Joan Mir (Suzuki) Alex Rins (Suzuki)

French Grand Prix

Date: 9-Eleventh October

Daniel Petrucci (Ducati) Alex Marquez (Honda) Pol Espargaro (Pink Bull KTM)

Aragon Grand Prix

Date: 16-18th October

Alex Rins (Suzuki) Alex Marquez (Honda) Joan Mir (Suzuki)

