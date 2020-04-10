General News

Motor racing: Formula E postpones Gen2 car introduction to 2021-22

April 10, 2020
The all-electric Methodology E sequence has postponed for a yr the arrival of its new Gen2 Evo automotive as part of cost-saving measures agreed unanimously by the use of teams, producers and the governing body.



