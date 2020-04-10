General News

Motor racing: Renault furloughs ‘overwhelming majority’ of F1 team to end of May

April 10, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Sports activities

Depart a remark

Renault have furloughed most of their British-based Formulation One race workforce until the tip of May as a result of of the COVID-19 pandemic, with management moreover taking a pay reduce, the French carmaker launched on Friday.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment