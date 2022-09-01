Motorcyclists and fake cocaine: how the Sinaloa Cartel operates in the most difficult country for drug traffickers to access

Australian authorities warned about the presence of the Sinaloa Cartel (Operative PSA SF)

Most of the cocaine circulating in Australia, a country difficult to access for Mexican cartels, It has no trace of the alkaloid.

That is, the substance responsible for the effects of the stimulant cutting drug was not present in most of the samples analyzed by a group of researchers from the Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra.

The samples sent to the Sanitary and Drug Inspection Service (CanTEST) since mid-July, which contained cocaine, presented purity levels of 27%, a remarkably low percentage with the levels of other countries of the European Union (EU).

However, what was most alarming was that around 40% of the drug examined did not contain “not a gram of cocaine”, according to the bulletin of the ANU.

The drug that passes itself off as cocaine actually contains sugar, talc or dimethyl sulfonic acid, a chemical that is usually used to cut crystal methamphetamine, reported the specialized analysis organization in drug trafficking, Insight Crime.

The drug analyzed was not pure and the vast majority did not even have the alkaloid. (Getty)



According to the organization, these findings revealed the difficulty of Mexican drug traffickers in transporting drugs from Latin America to Oceania.

The director of policing and strategic policing and law enforcement at Australia’s Center for Strategic Policy, John Coyne, said purity levels were to be expected to be so low as it was a distant market for major criminal drug gangs.

“Australia is at the extreme end of the global cocaine supply chain. While profitable, it is a smaller volume market compared to North America and Europe. The substitution (of cocaine for another substance) is worrying, which is undoubtedly motivated by profitability, ”he said.

According to Coyne, local motorcycle gangs are responsible for distribution through Australian highways, and explained that more than alliances, it is an agreement with the Sinaloa Cartel. They deliver the merchandise to various local organizations.

Los Chapitos specialized in the trafficking of synthetic drugs (Infobae)

A report by the Defense and Strategy Studies Center (SDSC), published in 2016, identified the Sinaloa Cartel as the main organization, thanks to its influence and contacts, operating in Australia.

Mexican cartels are selling wholesale drugs to local groups like “Lebanese, Chinese and Albanian diasporic groups, and Australian motorcycle gangs”, stated the report.

A defense studies group based in the College of Asia and the Pacificattached to the Australian National Universityrevealed that the cartel’s presence could jeopardize the stability of border security and transit points. Reports reveal that Mexican criminals began entering the territory in 2010.

The Australian Defense and Strategic Studies Center (Strategic and Defence Studies Centre) warned that the Mexican cartels, specifically the Sinaloa Cartel, they represent a threat to national security.

Australia hosts a large and highly profitable narcotics market, interested above all in synthetic drugs. They are methamphetamine use rate It is one of the highest in the world. In addition, the high prices at which methamphetamine can be sold make thes Australian streets in an attractive market.

A gram in the US is valued between US$100 and US$400, while in the oceanic country it is worth up to twice as much, according to data from the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

KEEP READING:

The Mexican cartel that entered the methamphetamine market in Australia

“Hell Bikers”, millionaire businessmen and the Russian mafia: the networks of the Sinaloa Cartel in Canada

From South America to the US border: the cocaine route of the Mexican cartels