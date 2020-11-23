Mount Abu Weather: Mount Abu reaches zero in Mount Abu, weather is excellent for winter tourism

Mount Abu Weather: The weather in Mount Abu Temperature, the only hill station in Rajasthan, has become excellent for winter tourism. The mercury has reached the deposition point there. The meteorological department gave information about this. The rest of the state is also experiencing a severe winter, while the Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy and light rain in many districts of the state in the next two days.

According to the department, the minimum temperature in Mount Abu was recorded at zero degree Celsius last Sunday. In the plains, the minimum night temperature is 5.8 degrees in Churu, 7.0 degrees in Bhilwara, 7.1 degrees in Pilani, 7.4 degrees in Sikar, 7.3 degrees in Dabok, 7.6 degrees in Chittorgarh, 9.2 degrees in Ajmer, 9.4 degrees in Ganganagar and Sawai Madhopur. It was 10.3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, it is expected to remain cloudy in many parts of the state in the next two days. According to RS Sharma, Director of Meteorological Center Jaipur, western disturbances are likely to be active on November 24-25 as per the current situation.

Due to this effect, Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and adjoining areas of western Rajasthan will be cloudy on 24 November and there is a possibility of light rain with light rain in these districts on 25 November.

According to him, light clouds and weather are likely to remain mainly dry and there will be a slight increase in the minimum temperature at other places in the state.