mountain climbing a solo magician

Magic in New Global is likely one of the maximum curious facets of the sport, and few builds of this nature are able to leveling on my own, even though this Combat Mage it greater than succeeds. The cause of that is easy: an offensive weapon similar to the hearth baton is joined by way of the sword and defend, the weapon of tanks.

It no longer best has to do with guns, and additionally it is dedicated to heavy armor, changing into an unique bulwark of staying power. All of this creates some of the surprising builds in New Global: a wizard able to dealing with carts and wagons with greater than respectable injury.

Combat Mage in New Global: Tank and Hearth Personnel for Solo Leveling

Attributes and kit

The primary characteristic would be the intelligence, even though the article has a trick. Mainly, you need the hearth workforce to scale neatly, and you are going to use a gem for your sword and defend in order that probably the most melee injury escalates with intelligence.

However, you need the Charter be your secondary characteristic, elevating it till you get some fascinating passive bonuses for you. It’s VERY vital that you don’t put issues in power, for the reason that purpose of the sword and the defend is ONLY to carry.



The target shall be to do injury at lengthy vary and cling at shut vary.

The apparatus you are going to want is heavy, so do not fret. Sure, you’re going to roll slower, however you’re going to undergo like an actual animal. The target shall be easy, to succeed in balance and resistance, getting slightly extra intelligence (and charter, if conceivable) as group attributes.

Guns and skills

The of guns that you must use are the next:

Hearth Personnel: the principle weapon of this elegance. Mainly, we can center of attention on house injury and sustained injury through the years, opting for for this purpose the talents of Flamethrower (injury in house), Incinerate (CC and injury in house) and Devour (displacement and injury in house). All skills follow injury through the years.

the principle weapon of this elegance. Mainly, we can center of attention on house injury and sustained injury through the years, opting for for this purpose the talents of Flamethrower (injury in house), Incinerate (CC and injury in house) and Devour (displacement and injury in house). All skills follow injury through the years. Sword and defend: along with protection, with the sword and defend you are going to get therapeutic and injury in house. The abilities that can hobby you probably the most are Spinning Sword (house injury), Protect Strike (CC), and Difficult Stance (injury relief).

The enjoying taste It’s easy: at quick distances it would be best to use the Sword and Protect, and when there is not any risk transfer to the hearth workforce. The truth is that you’ll be able to do all of the workforce ability rotation Ranged and briefly transfer to sword and defend whilst sustained injury takes impact.