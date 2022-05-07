Mourinho broke down in tears when qualifying with Roma to the final of the Conference League: the reason behind his emotion

Mourinho crying after qualifying for the Conference League

From the hand of Jose Mourinhoa coach who has a resume full of titles and is famous for his achievements at European level, the AS Roma qualified for the first final in the history of the UEFA Conference League, the third-order competition that has debuted this season. This milestone caused enormous emotion in the Portuguese coach, who broke down in tears at the end of the match.

To Roma reached him with a goal Tammy Abraham in the 11th minute to win 1-0 al Leicester City in it Olympic Stadium of the Italian capital (had tied 1-1 in the first leg in England) for guarantee their presence in the final to be played next 25 of May in Tirana, Albania.

When the final whistle blew and the Italian cast sealed their place in the final, Mourinho could not contain the tears. The Portuguese strategist 59 years He began to walk towards the locker room tunnel while he was attentive to the end of the match and burst into tears when he heard that the referee Srdjan Jovanovic decreed the end of the match.

Mourinho’s statements for his tears in the Conference League

Mou aspires to add this new European title to his record – he was already champion of the UEFA Champions League twice (2004, 2010) and also won the Europa League trophy twice – and at the press conference he explained why he was so moved with the passage to the final.

“I cried because my emotion is for everyone who loves this club. This is a giant club with a trophy room that doesn’t match its social dimension. This is not a title, it’s just a final, but I know what it means to them. I have lived and worked in this city for 11 months and I know what it means to themI feel what everyone feels,” he explained.

In the other semifinal, the Feyenoord got his ticket to the definition that will be played in Tirana by beating Olympic Marsella from jorge sampaoli and will aspire to his fourth title in European competitions, after being crowned in the european cup in 1970 and twice in the UEFA Cup (1974 and 2002). The Romameanwhile, will only play their fourth continental final, the first of the 1990/91 season.

