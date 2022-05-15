Mourinho called a figure from the Argentine team to add him to Roma

Paulo Dybala will not continue at Juventus and Rome appears as one of those interested in hiring him (REUTERS / Jennifer Lorenzini)

In his first year at the helm of Roma, Jose Mourinho already put together a true revolution by reaching the final of the Conference League. Waiting for the long-awaited final against Feyenoord of the Netherlands (on May 25, at the Air Albania Stadium) and while looking to win a ticket to next season’s international competitions, the head of the technical director does not stop and began to diagram the campus for what is to come.

As reported by the Corriere dello Sportthe Portuguese technical director puts pressure on the Friedkin Group (owners of the many) to make a strong investment in the transfer market in order to take a new step forward. One of his great desires is to seduce Paulo Dybala, with whom he already had a telephone contact.

The former Inter, Real Madrid and Manchester United strategist, among others, believes that the man from the Argentine national team is one of the missing pieces to return to the Champions League. In the absence of two games (this afternoon they host Venezuela and then they will visit Torino), those from the capital have 59 units and by goal difference today they would be qualifying for the Conference League (Fiorentina and Atalanta appear with the same points). Likewise, the goal they set for themselves was to beat their classic rival Lazio, who with 62 would be securing a place in the Europa League.

José Mourinho called Paulo Dybala to sign him in Rome (REUTERS/Alberto Lingria)

The newspaper maintains that the midfielder considers Roma as an option after the semifinal against Leicester, where he noticed the passion of the fans. Another important factor could be the “Mourinho effect”, who already tried to seduce him during his first contract. The leaders also consider that the Joya It would be ideal, since they would add a world star with a proven level in Serie A (He shone in his steps through Juventus and Palermo).

However, the race to hire him will not be easy, because the Cordovan finds himself with the pass in his possession and several powerful Europeans have him in their sights to offer him a salary of between 7 and 9 million net, something that would be practically impossible for the many. In addition, some of those interested in his services will play in the next Champions League, such as Inter or Cholo Simeone’s Atlético Madrid.

As a result of some injuries, Paulo Dybala did not have the season he longed for. He has scored 15 goals and provided 6 assists in 37 appearances. Another player that José Mourinho would also have in his portfolio is Marcos Senesi, who was summoned by Lionel Scaloni and is also wanted by Roberto Mancini to add him to the Italian National Team.

