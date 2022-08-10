Mourinho, dazzled by Dybala: the nickname with which he renamed him and the relationship they forged

The Italian press maintains that there is a very good relationship between José Mourinho and Paulo Dybala

Rome, after lifting the Conference League, is willing to take a new step forward this season, something that was demonstrated in the transfer market to stay with paulo dybalawho was one of the most desired figures to be left with the pass in his possession after not renewing his bond with Juventus.

The jewel It generated a lot of expectation among the fans of the capital club, something that was evident after its massive presentation in society. The one who is also excited about his arrival is the technical director José Mourinho, someone who expressly insisted on his signing in this transfer window.

As explained by the newspaper Corriere della Sera, the Portuguese “recognized his talent as a rival and technical perspectives, but now he is learning by meeting him in his daily work”. After their first weeks together, the Portuguese seems to be in love with the albiceleste and fully trusts his game. The former Real Madrid bets on centering his team on the figure of the Cordovan and has already renamed him “Paolino”.

The former Palermo and Instituto, who is bidding to earn a place on Lionel Scaloni’s list for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, had his debut in the 1-0 victory against Tottenham and was one of the figures in the 5-a-goleada 0 against Shakhtar Donetsk. In both matches he formed an attacking trident together with the Italian Nicolò Zaniolo and the English Tammy Abraham.

Paulo Dybala started in the last two friendlies in Rome (REUTERS / Ammar Awad)

Roma, which last season finished in sixth place (Europa League positions), 23 points behind the champion Milan, in addition to Dybala, made the landings of the Turkish right-back Zeki Celik (7 million to Lille), the Serbian central midfielder Namenja Matic (free from Manchester United) and Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum (loan from Paris Saint Germain).

The jewel, who was also on the radar of Inter and Milan, is coming off a somewhat irregular last season as a result of some injuries. In total he participated in 39 games, in which he scored 15 goals and provided six assists. After three years in Palermo, Paulo Dybala spent seven years at Juventus, where he won 12 titles: five Serie A, three Italian Super Cups and four Italian Cups. He defended the colors of the bianconeros in 293 games, in which he converted 115 points and provided 48 assists.

The native of Laguna Larga is shaping up to be part of the game in the premiere of La Loba in Series A. Those from the capital will begin their journey on Sunday, August 14, at the Arechi Stadium to visit Salernitana. Its official premiere at the Olympic It will be on Monday, August 22, when they receive the newly promoted Cremonese.

KEEP READING:

The Manchester United manager revealed the reason why Cristiano Ronaldo was not part of the starting eleven in the loss to Brighton

The controversial play that is investigated for alleged match-fixing in the Premier League

“Behind Messi and Cristiano was me, all the greats wanted me”: the drama of the former international star who today does not get a club