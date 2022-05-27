Mourinho made history with Roma: he defeated Feyenoord and became champion of the Conference League

*The goal that gave Roma the title against Feyenoord

The Air Albania Stadium gave a moving show when the Roma was imposed by 1 a 0 in front of Feyenoord at the end of the Conference League and became champion. the goal of Nicolo Zaniolo He put definitive figures to the decisive duel that allowed Mourinho add a new international conquest.

This is the first conquest achieved by the team from the capital on the other side of the borders in its history. The memory of the lost final against the Liverpool on the Champions League and the fall against Inter in the UEFA Cup (actual Europa League) are part of a dark past that will remain forgotten thanks to the title obtained in Albania that allowed the Roman people to celebrate their first European crown.

the way of the Roma towards the title was based on his defensive solidity and the individual hierarchy of performers such as Lorenzo Pellegrini, Rui Patricio, Stephan El Shaarawy and the strategic mind of the legendary Portuguese coach. After getting through the group stage against BodoGlimt from Norway, the Zorya Lugansk of Ukraine and the CSKA Sofia from Bulgaria, the Italian cast advanced to the round of 16, where they eliminated Vitesse from the Netherlands.

In the instance of the eight best, those led by Mourinho they faced the BodoGlimt of Scandinavia and his superiority allowed him to reach the semifinals, where he defeated Leicester City from United Kingdom.

With the victory by the minimum difference against Feyenoord in Tiranathe Roma was proclaimed champion of the first edition of the Conference Leaguethe third club competition in importance in the Old continent behind the Champions League and the Europa League.

the men of Jose Mourinho sealed the goal thanks to the only goal of the game in his first shot between the three sticks, the work of Nicolo Zaniolo After a remarkable turnout from Gianluca Mancini.

The notable Lusitanian coach, who has lifted the trophy of the Champions League and the Europa League, wrote a new sacred history by winning the initial edition of the Conference Leaguewhich represented the first title of the Rome in 14 years. The DT called himself “special” when he took over the Chelsea in 2004, a nickname that now seems to want to leave in the past. “If I win, I will become the first to win all the European trophies, but that is if I win.”, Mourinho had anticipated in the preview of the final. Y Mou he got it.

The conquest in Europa League con Porto y Manchester United, and the Champions League also with Porto and the Inter de Milanare other feats achieved by the legendary strategist who took charge of the Roma at the beginning of the season.

