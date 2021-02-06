Mourinho showed his more acid side when consulted by Gareth Bale: the rudeness of a reporter and his anger at the press conference

Mourinho’s rudeness to a journalist who asked about Bale

While it reached the top of the Premier League at the start of the season, the Tottenham from Mourinho It gradually fell apart and now has three consecutive defeats in the English league. In his last fall, before Chelsea in the Date 22, the Portuguese DT once again dispensed with Gareth Bale. And then he expressed his anger when consulted by him.

The Blues from Thomas Tuchel they defeated this Thursday 0-1 Spurs, who in the last games felt a lot the drop of Harry Kane and other offensive figures. Despite that, the Portuguese coach still does not give many minutes to the Welsh winger who returned on loan from the Real Madrid. And when asked about his lack of filming, he reacted badly.

First with reporter Alison Bender from TalkSPORT, who asked him why he had not sent Bale to the field and received an unusual response: “Good question, but I don’t think you deserve an answer.”

José Mourinho preferred to put Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela instead of Gareth Bale to look for the comeback against Chelsea (Photo: REUTERS)

Thereafter, Mourinho He participated in a cast press conference and delved into the scoring deficit of the London cast, who have scored only one goal in their last three presentations.

“Okay, (Sergio) Reguilón it means something to our attacking football. Harry Kane means something. Gio Lo Celso It means something to our offense again. A good Dele Alli, which we don’t have yet but we hope we can have in the future, it means something. And this also means that we don’t have many options to rotate players and we ended up playing people with some signs of fatigue due to the accumulation of matches because we don’t have so many players to rest ”, analyzed the Portuguese strategist.

In that answer, Mourinho did not name Gareth Bale, who has only played 230 minutes with him Tottenham in the league competition and was again relegated by the Portuguese coach when the team needed to come back against Chelsea. Entered Erik Lamela Y Lucas Moura, while the Welsh winger was on the bench with the rest of the substitutes.

When asked why he did not mention Bale among your attack options, Mou he made an awkward silence, then made a harsh reply: “I am doing my best. Gareth is doing his best. Everyone is doing the best they can. “

Mourinho’s Tottenham accumulates three consecutive defeats in the Premier League (Photo: EFE)

The low of Kane it’s a terrible weight for a Tottenham that came from losing with him Brighton and in front of Liverpool without having his reference scorer. The Spurs, who at the time were at the top of the standings, are now eighth with 33 points, 14 units from the leader, the Manchester City.

