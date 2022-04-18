Mourinho’s moving tribute to Maradona at the Sanctuary of Diego in Naples

The Roma coach reminded Pelusa in the run-up to the match for the Italian league

Napoli and Roma will star in a crucial match in Italy’s Serie A. The local team (66) is third and only five points behind the leader Milan (71), which has already beaten Genoa by date 33 of the Italian tournament.

For her part, La Loba appears in fifth place (57), but if she wins, she will be only three points behind Juventus (63), which is the last team to qualify for the Champions League. The duel will be this Monday, from 2:00 p.m. at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples.

And precisely, Fluff was honored again in the Neapolitan city. This time, José Mourinho took advantage of his stay in Naples and together with Roma he paid tribute to the best Argentine player of all time. The official account of the capital box showed a video with the visit of the Portuguese coach to the Sanctuary of Diego in Naples to leave him a bouquet of flowers.

“Tribute to Diego Armando Maradona”, It was the message published by the official Twitter account of Roma, along with emojis of two joined palms and a red heart. In the video you can see Mourinho escorted by the local police and amid applause, appreciating for a few minutes the imposing Shrine in homage to the Ten, who shone in Napoli for much of the 1980s and early 1990s.

“The world will never forget Diego. I made sure that my son knows a lot about him, despite being born later. And I know that my son will make sure that his children never forget who Diego was. He never called me after a win, always after a loss or in difficult times. He told me: ‘Mou, don’t forget that you are the best’. I miss Diego’s calls. He had a big heart.”was the phrase that Mourinho went viral in November 2020, a few hours after the announcement of Maradona’s death that 25 at the age of 60.

Since the death of Pelusa, in Quartieri Spagnoli, Francisco Bosoletti renovated the Santuario del Diez and since then it has become the meeting point for all devotees and fans in the world of the Argentine.

“There is Diego, the person. And it is him I miss the most. I regret not spending more time with him.” Mourinho lamented at the time upon hearing the sad news of Maradona’s death.

