Mourinho’s phrase about Dybala’s injury that set off the alarms in the National Team: “It is unlikely that he will be able to return before 2023”

*Paulo Dybala withdrew injured from the Roma match and set off the alarms in the Argentine team

It was one of lime and one of sand for Paulo Dybala in the victory of Roma by 2 a 1 ante Lecce ninth date of Serie A in Italy. It is that the Cordovan went from joy to concern, when the 28-year-old striker converted the decisive penalty goal 3 minutes into the second half and a few moments later he retired injured after executing his shot from 12 steps . “It’s bad, not to say very bad”, revealed the coach of the capital team, Jose Mourinho about the situation.

“I haven’t spoken to the medical team yet but based on my experience and from what he said, unlikely to be able to return before 2023″, explained the Portuguese in statements given to the chain DAZN. According to the Lusitanian strategist, the first impression is that It could be an injury “closer to very serious than serious to dry”which would explain the tears that the star emerged from Institute seemed to spill on the substitute bench when he was substituted for Nemanja Matic.

Dybala arrived at the Roma in the past interseasonal market after seven years at Juventus. The Argentine became a key piece in the offensive of Jose Mourinhosince it was consolidated as the second top scorer in the Italian championship with five cries, just one less than the leader Marko Arnautovic.

With the Argentine national team, he has been international in 34 times and has scored three goals. was part of the list of Lionel Scaloni for the September friendlies against Honduras y Jamaica but muscular problems prevented him from adding minutes with the Scaloneta. Naturally, his actuality cast doubt on his presence in the Qatar World Cup, given that there is less than a month and a half to go before the start of the international event in the Gulf country.

“Strange things have happened to us in the last few weeks. The injury of LiterateAlso, I’m afraid it’s going to be bad news”, continued Mourinho at the post-match press conference.

In a sector with a lot of competition (for landlines Messi, Di Maria y Lautaro Martinezadd the NIcolas Gonzalez, Angel and Joaquin Correa y Julian Alvarez), being 100% is probably a key factor in Scaloni’s decision to make the final list of those who will travel to Asia. Hence the root of the concern for the Cordovan. In the next few hours, the panorama of his physical condition will be known. And how much recovery will demand. However, for the experienced Portuguese coach it may be “difficult” for him to play again until 2023but he was referring specifically to the Roma: if it is a tear, it will be low for about a month. That does not imply that it will not arrive in Qatar… But it would do so with no filming. For now, he is already in contact with the National Team’s medical staff.

