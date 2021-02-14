Mourinho’s surprising response when talking about his relationship with Pep Guardiola: “There are things that people don’t see”

Mourinho spoke about his relationship with Guardiola

If there is one rivalry that has marked the pulse of world football in the last decade, it is the Jose Mourinho Y Pep Guardiola. Both have starred in great confrontations, especially during the Barça-Madrid in Spain and then in the classic of Manchester. But their relationship began years ago, being part of the same squad in Barcelona, ​​and the Portuguese DT does not forget those experiences.

In the preview of Manchester City-Tottenham, a new chapter in their rivalry, Mourinho gave a surprising response in which he spoke of the bond that they began to build in those years and that continues today.

“With Pep (Guardiola), I keep the three years we worked togetherWe saw each other every day, we celebrated the titles we won together. We don’t cry together, but we share some disappointments when we lost important things. It was a great period of our life, he as a player and I as a young technical assistant, and with that I stay. Thereafter, I can only have a good relationship with him, I can’t have bad feelings, “he began Mou.

Guardiola and Mourinho shared a squad at Barça: one as a player and the other as a technical assistant.

The Portuguese strategist of the Spurs Then he explained that the interdictions that they could have in the past are part of football and remain on the playing field: “I belong to that generation of coaches who think that what happens in a football game stays there. I have only good memories and feelings for Pep. ”

Subsequently, Mourinho commented that I exchange messages with Guardiola in some very delicate personal moments, when both lost loved ones: “There are moments in life that we do not forget. I don’t forget when my father died (in 2017), I knew how important he was to me. My name is. When his mother died, I called him too. There are things that people don’t see, that we don’t need to share”, He revealed.

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola are part of one of the greatest rivalries in modern football (Photo: Europa Press)



This saturday, Mou Y Pep they will face each other again. It will be for the Date 24 from Premier League. On this occasion, they live very different realities. The Manchester City is the leader of the English championship with five points of advantage and one game less than his escort, the Manchester United. They have been on a 14-game losing streak, with 10 consecutive wins in the last few games. For his part, Tottenham he has won only two of his last six games and is trying to regain his best form.

