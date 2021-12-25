Mourning in Chivas: who are the three most champions who died in 2021

Jamaicón Villegas, Sabas Ponce and Tigre Sepúlveda died in 2021 (Photos: Twitter / @ RojoyBlanco1906 – @ chivas)

The winning and legendary essence that the Chivas of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara achieved throughout the 20th century was noticeably diluted during 2021. One of the most obvious features of the loss was the lousy sports results that the herd obtained in Guard1anes 2021 and Grita México Apertura 2021. However, the death of Jamaican Villegas, Tiger Sepúlveda and Sabas Ponce caused the loss of three pillars of the legendary Champion.

This Friday, December 24, 2021, the Chivas confirmed the death of José Villegas Tavares, better known as the Jamaican. Although the reason for his death is unknown, for a couple of years it was reported that his health was in a delicate situation. The defender was recognized for his gallantry when facing offensive opponents. Its quality was even such that managed to keep legendary striker Garrincha at bay.

Jamaicón Villegas died on December 24, 2021 (Photo: Fernando Carranza García /quartzcuro.com)

Before arriving at Chivas, he tried his luck with the Club Deportivo Imperio, as well as with the Reboceros de La Piedad. However, the lack of financial retribution made him give up his dream of being a professional footballer, but in In 1952, the directors of the Herd went to the textile factory where he worked to convince him to join their establishment. Since then, and until 1972, he was part of the team.

He shone with the rojiblancos and the Mexican National Team thanks to his good qualities on the pitch. However, when he was away from his homeland, his abilities were fading. In the preparatory meetings for the 1962 World Cup in Chile, allowed a win over Mexico for his nostalgia, and it is that he referred that “He missed his mamacita, who had not had a birria for days and that life was not life if he was not in his land”, Carlos Calderón said.

Sabás Ponce died on October 4, 2021 at age 84 (Photo: Twitter / @ LorenaGarciaRmz)

The news about the passing of Sabas Ponce Labastida was confirmed on October 4, 2021, at 84 years old. After suffering from an illness that kept him prostrate for the last months of his life, his nephew José Ponce confirmed his death. “I inform you the sad news, Sabas Ponce has passed away, legend of the champion, eight league titles (Liga mx record), they leave a great rojiblanco legacy. Rest in peace, uncle, “he spread on his Twitter profile.

Ponce Labastida was seen playing when he was playing in the Jalisco Interparish league. He joined the Chivas team at 15 years of age and in 1954 he made his debut in the first team. According to testimonies of the time, his role was that of game generator and was classified as the brain of the team thanks to his ability to handle the ball and precision both in his shots and in passing. All this led him to play for the Mexican National Team.

El Tigre Sepúlveda lost his life on May 19, 2021 (Photo: Twitter / @ LaRejaOficial)

Guillermo Sepúlveda Rodríguez, who was also known by the nickname of Tiger, was the first of the three champions to lose his life. The news about his death was confirmed on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at age 86. At that time, the causes that led to his death were not disclosed. Like his two teammates, he became one of the main architects of the rivalry with the Águilas del América.

During the Champion of Champions dispute in 1954, Sepúlveda was expelled from the match. On his way to the bench he uttered one of the most significant phrases for the rojiblancos fans. After stripping off the shirt, he showed it to rival players and fans to utter the phrase “With that they have.”. With six league trophies earned, he was inducted into the Soccer Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Jamaican Villegas, Tiger Sepúlveda and Sabas Ponce belonged to the team that won seven league titles, six champion of champions trophies, a cup and a Concacaf championship. between 1956 and 1965. Today, the survivors of that legendary champion are Cresencio Mellone Gutiérrez, Isidoro Díaz, Francisco Jara, Ignacio Calderón, Carlos Calderón and Javier Valdivia.

KEEP READING:

“Syndrome of the Jamaicón”: the memory that marked the career of José Villegas

Jamaicón Villegas, the Mexican footballer who allowed a win out of nostalgia for his country

Checo Pérez’s Christmas mockery of Max Verstappen for his expensive fine