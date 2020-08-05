Mourning of rain in Mumbai: two local trains stuck in water accumulated on railway track, 290 people rescued

Mumbai: The rain in Mumbai is now raining as a disaster. Two local trains got stuck on the track due to heavy rains. This led to the lives of the passengers in the trains. The NDRF team is evacuating these passengers. So far, more than 290 people have been evacuated. Also Read – Heavy rain alert in Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave instructions to be vigilant

#WATCH Mumbai: 40 people rescued by National Disaster Response Force after 2 local trains got stuck between Masjid & Bhaykhala stations due to water on tracks. (Video source-NDRF) pic.twitter.com/ADShmBk9s3
– ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

It is being told that these local trains got stuck between the station mosque and Byculla station in North Mumbai. Mumbai has been raining heavily for the past several days. Due to this, a lot of water has accumulated on the railway track. Due to this water, both trains got stuck. On receiving the information, the NDRF team reached to evacuate the passengers. Passengers have been safely evacuated.

#WATCH Mumbai: Two trains were stranded between Masjid and Byakhala railway stations due to heavy rains flooding the railway track. NDRF Rescueing People. (Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/ZAzgle06L0
– ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 5, 2020

Let us know that the entire Mumbai has become watery these days. There is only water on the streets of Mumbai. Winds are also going on in Mumbai with strong rains. Alert has been issued by the government administration. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has asked CM Uddhav Thackeray about the situation by talking on the phone. Along with this, PM Modi has also assured help.