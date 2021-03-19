“Mouse” Achieves New Personal Best In Viewership Ratings

tvN’s “Mouse” has hit a brand new private finest in viewership rankings!

Based on Nielsen Korea, the March 18 episode of “Mouse” recorded common nationwide rankings of 6.672 %. This can be a important improve from final episode‘s 5.796 %, and a brand new private finest for the drama. The drama’s earlier private finest had been 6.202 %, set on March 11.

On JTBC, “Sisyphus: The Fable” recorded rankings of 4.804 %, related however a slight drop from final episode’s rankings of 4.905 %.

On KBS, “Hi there, Me!” recorded rankings of two.7 and three.5 %, just like final episode.

On TV Chosun, “Miss Trot 2” aired a “speak live performance” particular that garnered rankings of 16.373 and 16.053 %, a slight improve from final week’s gala rankings however nonetheless about half the present’s private finest, which it recorded through the present’s last spherical (30.037 and 32.859 %).

Watch “Mouse” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)