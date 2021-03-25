“Mouse” And “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” See Drops In Ratings + “You Quiz On The Block” Sets New Personal Best With BTS Special

Though the dramas within the Wednesday night time slot noticed a slight dip in rankings, the tvN selection present “You Quiz on the Block” set a brand new private file.

In response to Nielsen Korea, the March 24 episode of tvN’s “Mouse” recorded common nationwide rankings of 5.502 %. It is a drop from final week‘s rankings, when it recorded a brand new private better of 6.672 %.

On JTBC, “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” dropped to its lowest-ever rankings of 4.435 %, a drop from final week’s 4.804 %.

On KBS, “Hi there, Me!” recorded rankings of two.6 and three.9 %, just like final week’s rankings.

Airing in an earlier time slot was tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” the place BTS appeared as particular visitors. This episode achieved common nationwide rankings of 6.740 %, the very best score ever recorded by an episode of the present.

