“Mouse” Continues To Rise As It Hits Another Personal Best In Ratings

March 12, 2021
“Mouse” is on an upward streak!

In response to Nielsen Korea, the tvN drama recorded common nationwide rankings of 6.202 p.c. It is a new private finest for the drama, the second time in a row after final episode‘s 5.985 p.c.

On JTBC, “Sisyphus: The Fable” recorded rankings of 4.848 p.c, comparable however a slight improve from final episode’s 4.633 p.c.

On KBS, the drama “Hi there, Me!” recorded rankings of two.7 and three.4 p.c, a slight drop from final episode.

In the meantime, on TV Chosun, the “Miss Trot 2” gala present recorded common nationwide rankings of 15.383 and 15.522 p.c. That is about half of the rankings recorded for the present’s remaining spherical (30.037 and 32.859 p.c) final week.

