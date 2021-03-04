General News

"Mouse" Gets Off To Solid Start As "Sisyphus: The Fantasy" Sees Drop In Ratings

March 4, 2021
JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” held on to its spot on the high of its time slot regardless of hitting its lowest scores to this point.

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the March 3 episode of “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” recorded common nationwide scores of 5.240 %. It is a respectable score for a cable weekday night mini-series, but it surely marks a drop from final episode‘s scores of 6.178 %. After its premiere at 5.608 %, the drama had risen to the 6 % vary in its subsequent episodes till now.

On tvN, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Hee Joon‘s new drama “Mouse” obtained off to a stable begin with scores of 4.948 %. That is larger than the non-public greatest scores of its predecessor on this time slot, “True Magnificence,” indicating a excessive stage of curiosity within the new drama.

In the meantime, KBS’s “Hiya, Me!” recorded common nationwide scores of three.4 and three.9 %, a small improve from final episode.

