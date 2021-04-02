General News

“Mouse” Holds Steady In Viewership Ratings As “Sisyphus: The Fable” Sees Another Drop

April 2, 2021
1 Min Read

There had been few ups and downs this week within the Thursday night time drama time slot.

In line with Nielsen Korea, the April 1 episode of tvN’s “Mouse” recorded common nationwide scores of 5.604 %. That is related in comparison with final episode’s scores of 5.6 %.

MBC’s “Oh My Ladylord” recorded scores of 1.8 and a pair of.0 %, just like final episode’s scores of two.0 and 1.8 %.

On JTBC, “Sisyphus: The Fable” recorded scores of 4.246 %, one other private low for the drama after final episode’s 4.302 %.

KBS’s “Whats up, Me!” recorded scores of two.7 and 4.0 %, just like final episode’s 2.7 and three.7 %.

