“Mouse” Unveils Unsettling Sneak Peek Of Kim Kang Hoon As Younger Lee Seung Gi

tvN’s upcoming drama “Mouse” has shared a brand new glimpse of kid star Kim Kang Hoon in character!

“Mouse” is a thriller thriller set in a world the place people can determine psychopaths via a DNA take a look at on a fetus in a mom’s womb. Lee Seung Gi will star within the drama as Jung Ba Reum, an upstanding rookie police officer who’s obsessed with justice, whereas Lee Hee Joon will play Go Moo Chi, a hardened detective whose dad and mom have been murdered when he was younger and is prepared to resort to any means essential to avenge their deaths.

Youngster actor Kim Kang Hoon, who is known for his roles in lots of hit dramas together with “Mr. Queen,” “When the Camellia Blooms,” “Begin-Up,” “Lodge Del Luna,” “Mr. Sunshine,” and extra, will likely be showing in “Mouse” because the younger Jung Ba Reum.

In newly launched stills from the upcoming drama, Kim Kang Hoon makes a haunting transformation right into a younger boy who’s harboring a darkish secret. Sporting an alarming variety of scratches throughout his face and wearing stained, grubby clothes, the younger Jung Ba Reum has a determined, virtually pleading look on his wounded face as he enters a church. After staring up at one thing above as if trying to find solutions from somebody, he later closes his eyes in solemn prayer.

Kim Kang Hoon remarked, “It was an incredible honor to have the ability to act along with such superb and proficient senior actors in ‘Mouse,’ a drama that has a brand new and really distinctive vibe. I hope that you’ll stay up for the primary episode of ‘Mouse,’ which is able to shock viewers with a narrative that has by no means been seen earlier than.”

The producers of “Mouse” praised Kim Kang Hoon’s appearing and confidently declared, “Kim Kang Hoon’s appearing efficiency within the first episode of ‘Mouse’ will draw viewers into the story and seize the eye of each their eyes and ears.”

“Mouse” premieres on March 3 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will likely be accessible with subtitles on Viki.

Within the meantime, take a look at a spotlight clip for the drama with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)