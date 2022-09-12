Los cryptids They have nothing to do with cryptology or cryptocurrencies: it is a term attributed to strange beings whose improbable existence some defend, but which is based on mere urban myths. Some, like Slender Man, have been born out of Internet memes. But the last cry (of terror) in this field is that they are born from the depths of an artificial intelligence. That is precisely the case of the last two summer additions to this sinister catalogue: Crungus and Loab.

ZAO, the Chinese MOBILE APP that through DEEPFAKE turns you into DICAPRIO in SECONDS

Crungus, what a monster of a name

Back in May, an American streamer named Guy Kelly (aka ‘brainmage’) was testing the DALL-E Mini and had an occurrence that led to a disturbing discovery. “I enjoy inventing words and concepts that sound compelling and evoke some kind of feeling,” he explained to IFLScience a few months ago. And so, thinking of names “that sounded like monsters” came to mind ‘Crungus’.

“I was lying in bed at 2 or 3 in the morning, and I wanted to see if the AI ​​(a soulless thing) agreed with me [con respecto a ese nombre], so I entered ‘Crungus’ and clicked ‘generate’. I quickly fell asleep. Then when I woke up the next morning, I opened my smartphone and Crungus he was there to greet me. It was kind of horrifying.”

With all of you, Crungus:

Well I REALLY don’t like how similar all these pictures of “Crungus”, a made up word I made up. Why are they all the same man? Is the Crungus real? Have I discovered a secret cryptid? pic.twitter.com/KCNUOxPHnP — 🔴Live on twitch! twitch.tv/brainmage (@Brainmage) June 18, 2022

The most shocking thing about all this is that, indeed, no monster or fictional character named ‘Crungus’ existed before Kelly did her experiment. As a result of this case being known, experiments with DALL-E mini were multiplied to generate images related to ‘Crungus’: even combining the word with concepts as unmonstrous as ‘pretty’ (pretty) or ‘babysitter’ (kangaroo, caregiver of children), the results show a rather gruesome consistency.



‘Pretty Crungus’ is not very pretty…

Until someone discovered that apparently this AI linked all non-existent words ending in ‘-rungus’ with demon-like monsters. It didn’t matter if Crungus was his cousins ​​Rrungus or Erungus:

OK. It’s something to do with “-rungus” I’ve been through my keyboard Qrungus, Wrungus, Rrungus etc and everyone is a terrifying entity with a coherent look. All seem related / from the same realm, with the exception of Trungus. Here’s Qrungus, Wrungus, Erungus and Rrungus… pic.twitter.com/RvWO3U3beh — mr_hopkinson (@mr_hopkinson) June 18, 2022

The creators of the AI ​​themselves are unaware of the reason for this. But that is not as strange as it might seem: an AI based on deep learning is not the same as a normal program, based on a programming code, but rather has a certain facet of ‘black box’, in which the patterns are detected linked to each other without participation (nor, a priori, understanding) humana.

Loab, the sinister gene

But with ‘Loab’, things get complicated. In his case, it is not that an artificial intelligence (in his case, the newcomer Stable Diffusion) links said name with a specific aesthetic characteristic; in fact, the name in question was attributed to it by its discoverer as a mere way of referring to it in a Twitter thread.

Said discoverer, the user @Supercomposite, reached it through the technique known as ‘negative prompting’: tell the AI ​​what we don’t want the image to include, instead of yes, as usual. The curious thing is that he did it after indicating to the SD generator the order ‘Brando::-1’.

intended to get the most contrary to Marlon Brando that the AI ​​could think of. Interestingly, the result was the following, a strange logo (perhaps the AI ​​related ‘brando’ con ‘brand’‘brand’ in English?) that displayed the text ‘DIGITA PNTICS’ superimposed on the apparent skyline of a city or castle.

So Supercomposite turned again to negative promptingindicating “DIGITA PNTICS skyline logo::-1” as prompt. And that was when, unexpectedly, the disturbing face of “the same devastated looking older woman with distinct triangles of rosacea on her cheeksLoab:

I wondered: is the opposite of that logo, in turn, going to be a picture of Marlon Brando? I typed “DIGITA PNTICS skyline logo::-1” as a prompt. I received these off-putting images, all of the same devastated-looking older woman with defined triangles of rosacea(?) on her cheeks. pic.twitter.com/tnhBzWPHYf — Supercomposite (@supercomposite) September 6, 2022

But what was disturbing was not Loab’s face, but your concept. And it is that, when it began to use Stable Diffusion to combine images previously generated by this AI, and one of those images represented this character, the result ended up being, invariably and without exception, disturbing, sinister and macabre (when not directly bloody), however beautiful or positive the other 50% of the combination might seem.

Through some kind of emergent statistical accident, something about this woman is adjacent to extremely gory and macabre imagery in the distribution of the AI’s world knowledge. pic.twitter.com/BIrVPr0Qva — Supercomposite (@supercomposite) September 6, 2022

Worse yet, most Loab-derived images, whatever context they are given, they still clearly show recognizable characters like Loab herself. And even after disappearing after successive combinations, the ‘praise’ of it ends up reappearing in later derived images, like a recessive gene.

Here is Loab as a bee, and Loab celebrating Pride month. Loab can be recognizably transposed into many genres and contexts. pic.twitter.com/lSV1zYi9Xd — Supercomposite (@supercomposite) September 6, 2022

Thus, we have several mysteries within others, much more complex and inexplicable than Crungus.: why does Stable Diffusion consider the furthest thing from a ‘brando’ to be a weird castle logo? And why is the opposite of said logo a sinister character whose aesthetic contaminates any image derived from it? And why hasn’t it been found yet? a term (a ‘prompt’) that, of direct form, generates Loab?