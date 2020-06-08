‘Movie star Family Feud’ Ticks Up, Wins Sunday – Variety

Present me a rankings uptick!

“Movie star Family Feud” constructed on its season six premiere with its second episode, rising by 13% to a 0.9 score amongst adults 18-49 and 5.7 million complete viewers. That’s about 1 million greater than the season premiere and represents its largest viewers since this time final yr. ABC gained the evening total, nevertheless, its two different sport reveals ticked down from their season premieres. “Press Your Luck” wasn’t fairly so fortunate this time round, coming in at a 0.6 score and three.9 million viewers, whereas “Match Sport” dipped to a 0.5 score and three.three million viewers. “America’s Funniest Dwelling Movies” kicked off the evening with a 0.6 and 4.5 million pairs of eyeballs.

CBS got here second total, due to “60 Minutes” which scored a 0.6 score and drew the most important viewers of the evening with 7.6 million. The Eye continued its run of basic films on Sunday, with “Grease” shaping as much as a 0.5 score and three.9 million viewers. A “60 Minutes” rerun crammed the eight p.m. time slot with a 0.Four and 5.three million viewers.

Over on NBC, “Hollywood Sport Night time” hosted by Jane Lynch returned with a 0.three score and 1.9 million viewers, which represents a 47% slide from the earlier version which aired final month. Replays of “Titan Video games” and “America’s Acquired Expertise” adopted with a 0.three and a 0.4, with the previous drawing 1.Four million viewers and the latter 2.three million.

Fox aired reruns of its Animation Domination lineup, with “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family” man all scoring a 0.three score and round 900,000 complete viewers every.

Lastly on the CW, reruns of “Stargirl” and “Supergirl” each delivered a 0.1 score. “Star” drew juster beneath 400,000 complete viewers, “Tremendous” 324,000.