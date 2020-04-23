Movie Theater Owners Respond To Calls For Reopenings

So even when a bunch of film theaters in the USA managed to reopen their doorways originally of subsequent week, it’s not like there can be a slate of recent films to supply guests. Plus, let’s not neglect that many of those theaters needed to furlough or utterly let go of their workers within the weeks following COVID-19 actually getting out of hand. Even when sufficient individuals have been keen to move again to film theaters because the coronavirus rages on, there’s not sufficient time to make sure that there will likely be sufficient workers members able to resume operations.