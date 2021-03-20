Movie Theaters’ COVID-Safe Rules and Regulations

Think about a magical weapon straight out of science fiction: a machine of gratifying, cartoonish proportions that unleashes a magic potion eradicating the scourge of the previous and bringing households safely collectively.

Besides it’s not a Marvel prop, it’s an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer — a goofy however essential piece of protecting tools that can turn into a staple for moviegoers in a post-pandemic world.

That spray gun, which is able to dampen seats, guardrails and door handles in between each film displaying throughout the globe, is a part of one in every of a number of new protocols Selection noticed on a latest cineplex tour in California, because the state slowly opens places to clients after a yearlong quarantine shutdown.

“We’re gearing up for this second, for the magic second for folks to come back again inside and get pleasure from naturally what’s a communal expertise, though now it’s just a little extra distanced,” stated Andrew Gualtieri, district supervisor of the SoCal-based Regency Theatres.

The chain’s Van Nuys location, miles from the guts of Los Angeles, has been operational as a drive-in theater since August. Gualtieri spoke of emotional calls and emails from the neighborhood asking when their indoor facility would open once more.

Focusing on a March 31 reopen, Gualtieri walked us by means of the reimagined house, constructed across the CinemaSafe protocols issued by the Nationwide Affiliation of Theatre House owners.

Some new restrictions will break with long-held traditions round moviegoing, he stated. The concession stand can be protected by plexiglass with bank card swipe gadgets moved to the shopper aspect, eliminating pointless contact factors.

“As quickly as you get that popcorn, you need to leap proper in, however you’ve received to attend till you sit down to start out having fun with these snacks,” Gualtieri stated. Condiments can be pre-packed and contained (no self-serve butter to your popcorn, which is, frankly, higher for you).

Restroom services have additionally been pared down to forestall overcrowding. The vast majority of ticketing can be app based mostly, and use a “seat buffering” system to dam out theater seats on both aspect of a given occasion. Ushers and visible aids will instruct friends to go away the theater row by row, with devoted entrance and exit doorways.

Get a first-hand take a look at the brand new regular in moviegoing in our video above.