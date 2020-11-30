Movie Theaters Thank Schumer for Adding Cinemas to Save Our Stages Act

Robert De Niro, Viola Davis, Al Pacino, Jennifer Lawrence and extra Hollywood stars have expressed gratitude to Sen. Chuck Schumer for advocating on behalf of film theaters and “working to make sure the survival of New York’s essential arts and tradition establishments.”

Schumer has been a vocal supporter of the bipartisan Save Our Stages act, which would offer $15 billion in grants for arts and leisure venues. He not too long ago prolonged the aid bundle to embrace unbiased film theaters.

In a letter Monday to Schumer, the A-list actors and administrators wrote, “We write to thanks for championing film theaters and together with them as eligible grant recipients within the Save Our Stages Act together with dwell music venues and dwell theater.”

Like all dwell leisure institutions, film theaters have been devastated by the pandemic. With out federal aid, the Nationwide Affiliation of Theater House owners, the exhibition business’s predominant lobbying group, estimates that 70% of cinemas will shut completely or be pressured out of business earlier than the spring of 2021. Lots of of 1000’s of employees throughout the nation have been furloughed or let go. Whilst theater operators cut back prices, they’re scraping by with nearly zero income. In accordance to NATO, 96% of independently owned and mid-sized theaters have misplaced 70% of revenue this yr.

“We urge you to press for Save Our Stages passage as a part of a COVID aid invoice earlier than the tip of the yr,” the letter says.

The letter stresses that film theaters are notably important to New York’s financial system. Theaters present greater than 8,000 jobs to New Yorkers, and tens of millions extra work on movie manufacturing and distribution, in addition to different cinema-related companies. Close by shops and eating places additionally profit as a result of patrons typically cease in for a chunk to eat after seeing a present or watching a film.

“With you as a champion, there’s a resolution that would assist theaters bridge the pandemic till new content material is out there theatrically and crowds are prepared to come again,” the letter says. “The Save Our Stages Act, as amended thanks to your efforts, is a lifeline that theaters want to see them via this disaster.