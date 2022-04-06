Movies are so long these days that Netflix now has a section to find the short ones – here’s how it works

Pete Davidson, a member of the well-known Saturday Night Live program, made a joke about how long Netflix content is and proposing a category where shorter content can be accessed. On Twitter, Netflix replied that it was a “good idea” and put a link to the new short movies category on Netflix.

short movies >>>> pic.twitter.com/dLidIQh8Vi — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 3, 2022

On the page there is a list of movies – organized by genre – that last 90 minutes or less. Much of this content is from what Saturday Night Life had proposed in his joke sketch.

How to find this section





Despite the announcement, many people still do not have this section that has been baptized as Short-Ass. However, the Netflix spokesperson, Kumiko Hidaka, has told The Verge (which, as from Genbeta, they still cannot find the section), that all users should be able to find it on all devices by searching.

Therefore, we have tried to put in the Netflix search engine “90 minutes” and if you do, that’s where these suggestions will come from.

