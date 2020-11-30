Movies Halt Filming Due To COVID-19 Precautions

Two motion pictures have quickly halted filming on account of precautions to forestall the potential unfold of COVID-19.

Director Park Chan Wook’s new movie “Willpower to Half Methods” (literal title) has paused filming on account of a employees member coming in touch with a confirmed COVID-19 case. The film’s solid contains Park Hae Il, Tang Wei, Lee Jung Hyun, Go Kyung Pyo, and Park Yong Woo, and it started filming in October.

A supply from “Willpower to Half Methods” instructed Newsen that they halted filming as a result of one of many members of the particular impact make-up group got here in touch with somebody who was confirmed to have COVID-19. Their complete group has been examined and are ready for outcomes. “We plan to renew filming if the check outcomes are detrimental,” they stated.

The employees member has additionally been engaged on the movie “Good-looking Guys,” and the film has halted filming as they await the employees member’s check outcomes.

The film stars Lee Sung Min, Lee Hee Joon, Gong Seung Yeon, Lee Kyu Hyung, EXID’s Jeonghwa, and extra. Jeonghwa canceled plans for a December 1 interview for her film “The Dragon Inn: Half 1” and is self-isolating as a precaution.

The movies are planning to take additional steps if the employees member assessments constructive, together with having all of the solid and crew obtain assessments.

Supply (1) (2)