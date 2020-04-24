Movies in Works From Trevor Noah About 8-Year-Old Chess Prodigy – Variety

Paramount Footage has tapped Steve Conrad to pen a movie concerning the Adewumi household, who fled Nigeria after being threatened by Boko Haram, sources inform Variety.

Trevor Noah will produce by his Day Zero Productions banner, with State Road Footage’ George Tillman Jr. and Bob Teitel.

The drama will inform the story of a Nigerian household that escaped terrorism in their house nation, sought and acquired asylum in America, and — towards all odds — discovered a welcoming new house in New York. Residing in a homeless heart on spiritual asylum, their 8-year-old son, Tani, received the 2019 New York State chess championship, regardless of solely being launched to the sport two years prior. The drama will likely be culled from three books concerning the household that will likely be revealed this spring by the HarperCollins imprint W Publishing.

Conrad is a veteran scribe whose movies embody “The Climate Man,” “The Pursuit of Happyness” and “The Secret Lifetime of Walter Mitty.” He most not too long ago wrote “Surprise,” starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay.

Noah — finest identified for internet hosting “The Every day Present” — can be presently adapting his bestselling memoir, “Born a Crime: Tales From a South African Childhood.” The film, set at Paramount Gamers, will star Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Conrad is repped by Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin. Noah, Tillman Jr., Teitel and the Adewumi household are repped by CAA. Noah’s additionally repped by Mainstay Leisure and Hansen, Jacobson.