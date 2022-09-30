Movies with which the Milwaukee monster identified and other curiosities behind “Dahmer”

Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters) ended the lives of 17 innocent victims. Netflix



Ryan Murphy left aside the paranormal and fantasy monsters to tackle the story of a real monster who has been one of the most evil people in the world. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Storyrecently arrived at Netflix and it is already causing a stir and occupying the first place in the most viewed productions on the platform. As we know you want to know more, this time we bring you some curiosities about it.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Nicknamed “The Butcher of Milwaukee” for the heinous crimes he committed over more than 10 years that involved necrophilia, cannibalism and preserving human body parts, he came to the streaming giant at the hands of Murphy, the story of Jeffrey Dahmerthe serial killer responsible for the death of 17 young people, but with a different narrative, since the story is not told through the eyes of the murderer, but from the perspective of his victims.

“Dahmer” is a thriller based on true events. (Netflix)

1- To play the role of Dahmer, Evan Peters put a rule to Murphy that the story was told from the perspective of the victims; Well, he wanted to prevent the audience from empathizing with Dahmer and thus be able to give them their place and importance, since they are often forgotten in this type of project. He wanted to be respectful to the victims and their families, he disclosed in an interview.

2- The series criticizes the system for the inequality that existed in those years, since it exposes how Jeffrey he got away with it several times, for the simple fact of being white. While his victims, who were part of the minority, were ignored by the authorities. Among them, the complaints that were made on more than one occasion, especially by his neighbor.

The American actor and producer is the interpreter of Jeffrey Dahmer. (Netflix)

3- Evan Peters He played it with this role and with it, he surely made a space in the next Emmys. Before entering the series, Peters knew only the basics of Jeffrey Dahmer; so, he claimed that in order to prepare he studied the killer quite a bit. He read several biographies and the police report of his confession to which he was given access and also watched interviews to study the way of talking about him. However, the actor confessed that he was scared to go into all this because Dahmer did creepy things, and going into it involved one of the most difficult things he has ever done in his life.

4- Ryan Murphy he usually resorts to his frequent actors and one of them is Evan Peters, who basically has been the protagonist of American Horror Story. Here it should be noted that in the fifth season of this series, his character shares a scene with several serial killers, including Jeffrey Dahmer.

Ryan Murphy is the creator and director of “DAHMER” at Netflix. (Netflix)

5- The 219 club that Jeffrey often visits to meet his victims is a real place. It is a gay bar located in downtown Milwaukee, which Dahmer used to frequent a lot, as shown in the series.

6- Tracy Edwardsthe boy who almost became the 18th victim, said that after Dahmer handcuffed him, he sat him on the edge of the bed so they could see together The exorcist 3. Movie that Dahmer was super obsessed with, so Tracy, when Jeffrey was in a kind of trance, took the opportunity to hit him so he could escape. As seen in the series.

Official poster of “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”. (Netflix)

7- The interesting thing about The Exorcist It is the parallelism with the life of Jeffrey Dahmer, since it is also about a serial killer who continues to do his thing despite the fact that he was executed some time ago. And just like him, he also liked to mutilate and save certain human parts. Therefore, in real life, Dahmer even confessed that he could relate to this film because the murderer is driven by evil, like him, and he would see it up to three times a week because he felt a certain pleasure.

8- Another of his favorite movies was Star Wars and he makes it clear in the second episode, after knocking one of his victims unconscious and asking her to see the return of the Jedi. He also mentions his fascination with the emperor and that he is the reason he wears those yellow contact lenses; which is totally true in real life. Surely he liked him for Palpatine, it would come from the fact that he wanted to be like him and be able to have absolute control over his victims.

What are you waiting for to add it to your list of titles to see in Netflix? It is available from September 21.

KEEP READING:

Netflix revealed the trailer for “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer who is Netflix’s new obsession

The Cannibal: the terrifying murderer who killed, raped, ate parts of his victims and wanted to create zombies