Moving in door? The viral photo of Mbappé that fueled the rumors of leaving Real Madrid

The 2021-22 season is coming to an end and with it a new summer transfer period will begin (European) that promises to be one of the most exciting after the recent one where Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo, among others, left their respective teams.

On this occasion, all eyes will be on the French capital and above all on Kylian Mbappéwho ends his contract with PSG on June 30 and whose future continues to be most uncertain: continue in the Parisian entity or emigrate to Real Madrid.

In this context, a photo of a friend of his began to circulate through social networks in which it was possible to appreciate what would be the soccer player’s house full of boxes of a brand that offers storage and moving services with packed memories of the athlete.

The image in question was uploaded by Marseillais Ito Morabitobetter known in the environment as Ora Ito. The 45-year-old designer posted a stories on his Instagram account where he He thanked Mbappé for giving him a signed shirt.

The detail that makes the European press assume that the player began to prepare a move was that, in the background, there are packing boxes, covers of the French star and trophies, among which he stood out the cup 2018award given by FIFA to the best European player of the season under 21 years.

The media of the old continent were based on that piece to confirm that it would be the house of the former Monaco player, since as of 2019 the design of the trophy was changed which De Light and Pedri later won.

Mbappé could become a Real Madrid player next season (Reuters)

Anyway, the photo, which no longer appears on the Instagram of the artist in question, also raised some suspicions since the signed shirt he showed corresponds to that of the 2019-2020 season. However, in another image you could see the World Cup and a poster of it in which It was characterized as a comic, corresponding to October 2021.

The truth is Kylian Mbappé will have to resolve his future in the next few days since, as of June 30, he will become a free agent. From the Parisian entity they have no doubts and their main objective for the next transfer period is not to incorporate but to get his star to stay on the squad. In Madrid, on the other hand, they hope that the 23-year-old footballer will end up deciding to change his mind and become merengue.

